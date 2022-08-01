Chad Walen of Prior Lake continues to lead the way in the Late Models season points race at Elko Speedway.
But eight-time champion Jacob Goede of Carver is not far behind.
Through six weeks of racing, Walen has a 27-point advantage over Goede with 621 points. Jeremy Wolff of Chaska is a distant third (548), followed by Jake Ryan of Elko and Adam Bendzick of New Prague (544).
Racing action returns to Elko Aug. 14 starting at 6 p.m. with all five divisions in action, including Bandoleros, Thunder Cars, Power Stocks and Great North Legends.
The season ends Sept. 24. For more on the New Market track, go to elkospeedway.com.
Meanwhile, in racing action July 30, Walen won the qualifying heat in Late Models, but the two feature wins went to Owin Giles of New Market and Hunter Covell-Paine of Mound, respectively.
Walen was fifth in the first feature, while Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake was sixth. Goede ended up eighth and Wolff was ninth.
In the second feature, Wolff ended up sixth, followed by Walen in eighth and Blohm in 10th. Blohm is seventh in the points race (495).
In Thunder Cars, Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville and Brent Kane of Lonsdale were the two feature winners.
Adam Wiebusch finished third in the first feature and fifth in the second one, while Tony Holm of Prior Lake was sixth and eighth, respectively.
Dillon Sellner of Randolph leads in points with 685, while Wiebusch is fifth (596) and Holm is ninth (445).
In Great North Legends, Colin Stocker of Farmington won both feature races and he also leads in points with 621. Jon Lemke of Savage is third in points (534), while Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee is eighth (386).
Brockhouse finished fifth in both feature races, while Lemke was second in the first one and third in the second one. Amanda Brockhouse of Shakopee was ninth in the first feature.
Leading in points in Power Stocks is Nick Oxborough of Lakeville with 683. That’s 41 better than Michael Steor of Prior Lake, who is in second place, while Payton Letcher of Prior Lake is 10th (401).
Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin, won the first feature race in that division July 30, while Oxborough claimed the second one. Stoer was sixth in the first feature and third in the second one.
In Bandoleros, Mark Anderson of Arden Hills won the first feature, while Danny Mann of Elko took the checkered flag in the second one.
Leighton Rose of Elko is leading the points race with 456 points, three better than Mann. Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee is fourth (422), while Jake Lipinski of Jordan is sitting in seventh place (374).
Brockhouse was fourth in the first feature race and third in the second one, while Lipinski was seventh and ninth, respectively.