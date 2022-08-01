Elko Speedway

Cars collide in a Great North Legends race at Elko Speedway July 30. Colin Stocker of Farmington won both feature races.

 Image by The Racing Connection

Chad Walen of Prior Lake continues to lead the way in the Late Models season points race at Elko Speedway.

But eight-time champion Jacob Goede of Carver is not far behind.

