The Prior Lake boys swimming team continues to make bigger waves in the pool.
The Lakers competed in the Class AA State True team Jan. 22 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center and had its best-ever finish.
Prior Lake ended up fourth in the team standings behind three Lake Conference powers with 1,700 points. Minnetonka won the title (2,216.5), followed by Wayzata (2,047) and Edina (1,846).
East Ridge was fifth in the 12-team field (1,562), followed by Chaska/Chanhassen (1,452.5), Brainerd (1,363.5), Lakeville South (1,252), Mounds View (1,192), Maple Grove (1,084), Duluth East (1,056.5) and St. Michael-Albertville (679).
The Lakers followed the state competition with a 93-77 South Suburban Conference dual win at Apple Valley Jan. 28. The Lakers improved to 6-1 in league duals.
The Section 2AA meet is not far off for Prior Lake. The Lakers' final SSC dual is Feb. 8 at home versus Farmington.
Prior Lake will have roughly two weeks to get ready for the Section 2AA competition, which is Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center.
The field is loaded with the likes of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie leading the way, along with Chaska/Chanhassen, Shakopee, Waconia, Burnsville and Bloomington Jefferson.
Meanwhile, Prior Lake was competing in the state true team for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. Its previous best team finish was sixth.
Ninth-grader Ethan Kosin earned the Lakers' top finish in this year's competition taking third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:43.72. He was also 10th in the 200 freestyle (1:48.98).
Junior Blake Wallen ended up fourth in diving for Prior Lake with 317.20 points.
Sophomore Victor Trinh was eighth in the 50 freestyle (22.220) and 13th in the 100 freestyle (49.44) for the Lakers. Sophomore Kaiden Cheung was eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:00.24) and ninth in the 100 butterfly (53.15).
Junior Owen Dwyer finished 11th in the 200 individual medley (2:03.66), while eighth-grader Braxton Helmers was 15th in the 100 backstroke (57.70).
The Lakers' best relay finish came from the 200 freestyle team of Trinh, Dwyer, Kosin and junior Jackson Stout, which finished seventh (1:30.78). Cheung, Dwyer, Kosin and senior Zach Peterson were eighth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:18.02).
Chenug, Trinh, sophomore Jack Clay and senior Levente Szabo ended up 10th in the 200 medley relay (1:41.90).
In the win over Apple Valley, Prior Lake won two of three relays. Junior Blake Viger, Szabo, Stout and Helmers teamed up to claim the 200 freestyle (1:36.73), while Cheung, Peterson, Dwyer and Kosin claimed the 400 freestyle (3:18.02).
Kosin, Dwyer, senior Adam Mellott and ninth-grader Reese Haycraft took second in the 200 medley relay (1:46.72).
Kosin won two individual events for the Lakers, taking the 100 freestyle (50.19) and the 100 backstroke (54.95). Cheung won the 50 freestyle (23.15), Dwyer was top in the 500 freestyle (5:03.73)
Wallen won diving (222.70), and ninth-grader Griffin Leining claimed the 200 individual medley (2:14.15).
Second-place finishes for Prior Lake came from Stout in the 200 freestyle (1:58.67), Szabo in the 200 individual medley (2:22.17), Dwyer in the 50 freestyle (23.50), Cheung in the 500 freestyle (5:06.25), senior Matthew Wienberger in diving (118.0), Helmers in the 100 butterfly (58.91), Mellott in the 100 freestyle (54.46), Cheung in the 500 freestyle (5:06.25) and sophomore Michael Bremmer in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.71).
Mellott, senior Alex Beck, sophomore Evan Schaible and ninth-grader Matthew Ondracek took second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:43.23).