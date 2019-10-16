Bigger waves are ahead for the Prior Lake girls swimming team.
The No. 7-ranked Lakers continued to dominate in the South Suburban Conference pool, going to 7-0 with a 96-90 win at Farmington Oct. 15.
Prior Lake also competed in the Section 2AA True Team Oct. 12 at Hidden Oaks Middle School. The team was led by its divers, sophomore Alaina Wolter and junior Sarah McDonald, who finished one-two respectively.
Second-ranked Minnetonka won the team title with 776 points ahead of No. 3 Eden Prairie (647), the Lakers (440) and Shakopee (175).
The eight section winners and four wildcard teams will compete in the Class AA State True Team at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The Lakers earned a wildcard spot, but declined it.
Prior Lake will end the regular season Oct. 22 with an SSC home dual versus Lakeville North at 6 p.m.
The Section 2AA meet starts Nov. 6 with the prelims, followed by the finals Nov. 8. Diving will be held Nov. 7. The venue is Eden Prairie High School. Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, No. 10 Chanhassen, Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson and Shakopee make a strong field.
In the win over Farmington, juniors Ella Knutson and Mary O'Neil each won two individual events for the Lakers. Knutson claimed the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.94, and the 100 freestyle (54.96). O'Neil was tops in the 200 freestyle (1:59.17) and the 100 butterfly (58.33).
Knutson, O'Neil, sophomore Brooke Bauer and eighth-grader Halle Nelson teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.83). Netz, Bauer, Nelson and ninth-grader Maria Soria won the 200 medley relay (1:54.35).
Soria was second in both the 200 individual medley (2:18.91) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.29), while Nelson was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (25.70) and the 100 freestyle (55.14). Bauer took second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.99), as did McDonald in diving (197.10).
Knutson, O'Neil, senior Gabby Jensen and sophomore Lexi Nelson were runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.30).
At the section true team, Wolter finished with 333.05 diving points, which was 13.05 better than McDonald.
Knutson claimed the the 50 freestyle for the Lakers (24.99) and was seventh in the 100 freestyle (56.53).
O'Neil ended up fourth in both the 200 freestyle (2:00.08) and the 100 butterfly (59.16). Soria was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.77) and ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:19.44).
Prior Lake's best relay finish was fifth from the 200 freestyle team of Soria, Halle Nelson, Knutson, O'Neil (1:42.63). Bauer, Netz, Halle Nelson and Soria were sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:55.32); Knutson, Bauer, O'Neil, Netz were seventh in the 400 freestyle relay (3:52.39).
Other finishes for the Lakers included:
- Sophomore Abby Matilla in the 200 freestyle (8th, 2:07.04).
- Lexi Nelson in the 50 freestyle (10th, 25.93) and the 100 freestyle (10th, 57.98).
- Jensen in the 100 butterfly (10th, 1:05.67).
- Eighth-grader Gabi Sentryz in the 500 freestyle (9th, 5:40.69).
- Junior Elin Kairies in the 500 freestyle (10th, 5:41.08).
- Junior Ainsley Clayton in the 100 backstroke (8th, 1:03.32).
- Netz in the 100 breaststroke (10th, 1:13.19).
The Class AA state meet will be held Nov. 14-16 at its annual site, the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Edina is the defending champion.
The Lakers were in ninth in the Class AA state team standings last year. The program’s best finish is sixth, which it achieved in 2017.