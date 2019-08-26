Blake Whaley looks to be the anchor of the Prior Lake football team's defense this fall.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound senior defensive lineman was the lone Laker named to the annual KARE 11's Preseason All-Metro Team. There are 24 players selected to the offense and defensive teams from all classes in the metro area.
Whaley is part of the defensive line group that also includes Danny Striggow of Orono, Pierce Oppong of Bloomington Jefferson and Randy Keumogne, of Tartan.
Ten players from Class 6A were selected to the team. They include quarterback Aidan Bouman of Buffalo, offensive linemen Riley Mahlman of Lakeville South and Bastian Swinney of Edina, all-purpose player Raja Nelson of Lakeville North, linebackers Cody Lindenberg of Anoka, Justice Sullivan of Eden Prairie and Loshiaka Roques of Wayzata and defensive backs AJ Scaife of Roseville and Steven Arrell of Osseo.
For the complete team, go to kare11.com/section/sports/high-school.
Whaley was a defensive starter last year for Prior Lake, helping the team to a 5-5 overall record. He's drawn some Division I interest from teams like Iowa State, Drake, Kent State, Massachusetts, North Dakota State and Minnesota.
Blake's older brother Zach, a 2018 Prior Lake graduate, was also named to the KARE 11 Preseason All-Metro Team as a defensive lineman in his senior season with the Lakers. Zach is in his redshirt freshman season of Division I football at Kent State, but not on defense. He was to the offensive side of the ball as a tackle.
Zach's Kent State squad has its first game Aug. 29 playing at Arizona State.
Prior Lake opens its season Aug. 29 at home versus Rosemount at 7 p.m.