Ivy Solt

Sophomore Ivy Solt won both the 200 and 500 freestyle in Prior Lake's 97-89 win over Shakopee in South Suburban Conference dual action Sept. 8.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake girls swimming team continues to dominate the South Suburban Conference waters.

The Lakers opened this season winning their first two league duals to run their conference winning streak to 38 straight victories. Sophomore Ivy Solt won two individual events for Prior Lake in a 97-89 win at Shakopee Sept. 8.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

