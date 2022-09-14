The Prior Lake girls swimming team continues to dominate the South Suburban Conference waters.
The Lakers opened this season winning their first two league duals to run their conference winning streak to 38 straight victories. Sophomore Ivy Solt won two individual events for Prior Lake in a 97-89 win at Shakopee Sept. 8.
Prior Lake opened the league dual season Sept. 1 with a 94-82 home victory over Farmington.
The Lakers are seeking a sixth straight SSC crown this fall. The last time Prior Lake lost in conference waters was in its final dual of the 2017 season, falling 95-91 to Rosemount.
Meanwhile, Shakopee got a a little revenge on Prior Lake Sept. 10 in the Lakers' home quadrangular competition. The Sabers won with 562 points, followed by the Lakers (526), Mankato West (400) and St. Peter (305).
However, Prior Lake was also missing some of its top swimmers, including senior Zella Lucas who third at state last year in the 100 butterfly and ninth in the 200 freestyle.
In the dual with Shakopee, Solt won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.65 and the 500 freestyle (5:14.74). Lucas was tops in the 200 individual medley (2:12.51), while sophomore Alex Peterson claimed the 50 freestyle (25.50).
Junior Anna Cundiff won the diving for Prior Lake with 229.40 points.
The Lakers' 200 freestyle relay team of Solt, junior Halle Nelson and seniors Izzy Ondracek and Lauren Moeller was also victorious (1:43.64).
Moeller, Nelson, Lucas and Peterson took second in the 200 medley relay (1:53.00), as did Lucas, Solt, Peterson and senior Lillian McRoberts in the 400 freestyle relay (3:42.69).
Peterson was second in the 100 backstroke (1:03.54), as were Lucas in the 100 butterfly (58.74), Nelson in the 50 freestyle (25.71), Moeller in the 100 freestyle (55.97) and sophomore Natalie Kuboushek in the 500 freestyle (5:31.43).
In the quad meet, Prior Lake won two events. Moeller was tops in the 200 freestyle (2:00.58), while the 200 freestyle team of Moeller, Kuboushek, Peterson and seventh grader Genessa Sentyrz was also victorious (1:44.96).
Peterson was runner-up in the 500 freestyle (5:46.44), while senior Sophia Church was third in diving (319.35 points).
The 200 medley team of Peterson, McRoberts, Solt and junior Gabi Sentyrz took third (2:02.95), while the 400 freestyle team of Moeller, Kuboushek, Gabi Sentyrz and Peterson was fourth (3:56.54).
Taking fourth for Prior Lake was Genessa Sentyrz in the 50 freestyle (26.37), eighth grader Heidi Klaverkamp in diving (313.30), McRoberts in the 100 butterfly (1:06.24) and the 100 breaststroke (1:16.50) and Kuboushek in the 100 freestyle (57.75).
Finishing fifth were junior Karlee Salmela in the 200 freestyle (2:11.40), Genessa Sentyrz in the 100 freestyle (58.67), junior Izzy Larios in the 500 freestyle (5:53.69), eighth grader Charlotte Clark in diving (304.15) and junior Alesi Evavold in the 100 backstroke (1:11.86).
Prior Lake ends the regular season with SSC dual Oct. 25 at Lakeville North. The Section 2AA prelims will be Nov. 10 with the finals Nov. 12, while diving is Nov. 11.
Prior Lake ended up third in Section 2AA last year, which is loaded with top programs, including Minnetonka, Edina, Shakopee, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson.
Minnetonka is the defending Class AA state champion, while Edina was the state runner-up last year. Shakopee was fifth in the state team standings last fall, while Eden Prairie was sixth, the Lakers were eighth and Chanhassen was ninth.
So six of the section’s eight teams were in the top 10 in the state team standings a year ago. This year's Class AA state meet is set for Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.