With the Section 2AAAA playoffs closing in, the Prior Lake softball team saw its five-game winning streak end.
The No. 7-ranked Lakers fell 8-1 at home to Shakopee May 3 and followed with an 8-2 set at No. 1 Rosemount the next day in a pair of South Suburban Conference games.
Prior Lake (7-4 overall, 6-3 in the SSC) went into the two contests off a pair of one-run league road wins — 4-3 over Lakeville South in 14 innings April 28 and 6-5 against Lakeville North May 2.
The Section 2AAAA tournament will start May 24 with the quarterfinals. The title game is set for June 2 and the entire tourney will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The field is strong with the likes of No. 2 Chanhassen, No. 10 Eden Prairie and Shakopee, along with the Lakers, Minnetonka, Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson and Waconia.
The Lakers are looking like the No. 4 seed at this point.
Shakopee is the only section team Prior Lake as seen in its 11 games. The Sabers held the Lakers to just five hits in their 8-1 win, while getting 13 hits of their own.
Prior Lake's run was unearned and scored by ninth-grader Kendall Hafermann, who finished 1 for 2. Senior Madalyn Lyons doubled for the Lakers, while ninth-grader Bree Holmes and seniors Tori Wietgrefe and Macey Dahl each had hits.
Holmes was saddled for the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) in 2 2/3 innings of work with two strikeouts. Senior Megan Schultz pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief, allowing five runs with four strikeouts.
In the loss to Rosemount, the defending Class 4A state champions, the Lakers managed just five hits again, all singles.
Senior Emma Schutrop drove in both Laker runs with a single in the fourth inning that tied the game at 2-2. Wietgrefe finished 1 for 3 with a run scored, while juniors Brooke Holmes and Madeline Marvel and Lyons each had hits.
Schultz took the loss, working 5 2/3 innings and allowing eight runs (seven earned) with eight strikeouts.
In the win over Lakeville North, Schultz pitched a complete game, allowing five runs while fanning 11.
Wietgrefe powered the offense, finishing 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Lyons went 2 for 4 with a double, while Brooke Holmes was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Bree Holmes also went 2 for 4 with a run scored, while Marvel, Hafermann and Dahl each an RBI.
Against Lakeville South, Marvel doubled to lead off the top of the 14th, advanced to third on a fly ball scored the go-ahead run on sophomore Courtney Hennen's bunt to third.
Schultz got the win, working 10 shutout innings in relief, striking out 11. Bree Holmes started and allowed three runs in three innings of work with four strikeouts.
Dahl finished 2 for 5 with a solo homer for the Lakers, while Marvel was also 2 for 5 with an RBI. Wietgrefe also doubled, finishing 3 for 5 with an RBI.