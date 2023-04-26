It's been a tough start to the season for the Prior Lake boys tennis team.

The Lakers have dropped eight of their first nine matches, including two in a triangular match April 25 at Shakopee. Prior Lake fell 6-1 to both Alexandria and the host Sabers.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

