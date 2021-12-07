Can the Prior Lake boys swimming team go undefeated in South Suburban Conference duals for a third straight season?
The Lakers have some strong talent from last year's squad that tied for 23rd in the Class AA state team standings. Prior Lake had eight swimmers at state last winer, but five were seniors.
Juniors Blake Wallen and Owen Dwyer and sophomore Kaiden Cheung also competed at state last season and are back for the Lakers. Wallen made his first-ever appearance in diving and finished ninth.
Dwyer and Cheung were part of Prior Lake's 400 freestyle relay team that ended up 15th.
Returning seniors for the Lakers include Alex Beck, Adam Mellott, Nathan Bickett, Zach Peterson, Joey Scapple, Alex Searcy, Levente Szabo and Matthew Weinberger.
Swimmers back who competed in the Section 2AA meet last year are Mellott, Weinberger, Szabo, Peterson and Beck, junior diver Zach Glashagel, juniors Blake Viger and Jackson Stout, sophomores Victor Trinh and Tyler Leong and ninth-graders Reese Haycraft and Ethan Kosin, Griffin Leining.
Section 2AA is strong with the likes of perennial powers Minnetonka, Chaska/Chanhassen and Eden Prairie. Shakopee, Waconia, Burnsville and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
Chaska/Chanhassen was the state runner-up last year, while Eden Prairie was third and Minnetonka was fourth.
So Prior Lake's focus come sections will be on state qualifying times, as well as personal-best times. The winning relay team and top-two individuals in each event at sections automatically make the state field, along with the top-four diving scores.
Beating the state cut is the other way to get there because in Section 2AA it's very tough to get those automatic bids.
Prior Lake was fourth in the section team standings last year, while Minnetonka won the crown.
Wallen ended up third at sections in diving and the two who finished ahead of him were seniors. So Wallen looks to be the section favorite this season. Four of the top six divers at sections last year were seniors.
Stout made the finals (top eight) in the 100 breaststroke For Lakers at sections last year taking seventh, while he was also 15th in the 50 freestyle. Kosin was also a finalist in the 500 freestyle taking eighth, while also finishing 11th in the 100 backstroke.
Other section finishes for returning Laker swimmers include Dwyer in the 200 individual medley (11th) and the 100 butterfly (13th), Cheung in the 200 freestyle (13th) and 100 butterfly (14th), Weinberger in diving (12th), Leining in the 200 individual medley (16th), Trinh in the 50 freestyle (14th), Mellott in the 100 breaststroke (16th) Glashagel in diving (15th) and Viger in the 500 freestyle (15th).
This year's Section 2AA meet is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center.
The Class AA state meet will be held March 3-5 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Edina is the defending state champion.