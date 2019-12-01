The Prior Lake boys hockey team is working overtime to open the season.
The Lakers' first two games went into an extra session and the team came away with a split. Prior Lake fell 4-3 at home to Farmington Nov. 27 in South Suburban Conference play and followed with a 5-4 victory at St. Michael-Albertville Nov. 30.
Junior Matt Beaty netted the game-winner for the Lakers, scoring 1:44 into overtime to defeat the Knights. Senior Colin Tushie and junior Aidan Emerson had the assists.
Prior Lake graduated nine seniors from last year's team that finished 13-11-1 overall record (11-6-1 in the South Suburban Conference). The Lakers had its string of eight straight Section 2AA quarterfinal victories snapped last winner, falling 1-0 to Holy Family in the first round.
Prior Lake lost its top-three point producers last year, including Jackson Jutting. He was a four-year letterwinner and left as the Lakers' all-time points and assists leader. He had 14 goals and 28 assists last season.
Prior lake will need others to step up this winter if the team wants to challenge in the highly competitive Section 2AA field. In the first Class 2A, poll, two teams are ranked from the section; No. 1 Eden Prairie and No. 8 Minnetonka.
Holy Family and Chaska are also strong programs, while Chanhassen, New Prague and Shakopee are in the field.
In the win over St. Michael-Albertville, Prior Lake allowed a 4-1 lead in the third period to get away. Senior Preston Lindholm scored shorthanded 11 seconds into the frame to put his team up three goals.
The Knights rallied, scoring the tying goal with 36 seconds left to play, before Beaty's heroics in overtime.
Sophomores Alex Bump and Sam Rice and senior Hunter Lincoln also had goals for the Lakers in the win. Rice, sophomore Will Schumacher and senior Beau Kennedy each had one assist.
Sophomore Trevor Boschee made the start in goal for Prior Lake and finished with 28 saves.
In the loss to Farmington, the Lakers let a 3-2 lead slip away in the final minute. Farmington tied the game with 14 seconds left to play and then won it with a goal with 38 seconds left in the overtime.
Rice, Kennedy and Schumacher had the goals for Prior Lake. Rice, Bump, Beaty, Schumacher and seniors Nick Speltz and Laz Kaebel each had an assist.
Junior Zach Lavigne started in goal for Prior Lake and made 20 saves.
Prior Lake is back on the ice Dec. 3 to take on Chanhassen at home and will play at Minnetonka Dec. 5. Both games start at 7 p.m.
The Lakers' second SSC game is Dec. 7 at No. 4 Rosemount at 7 p.m.