Anna Van-Helden

Junior Anna Van-Helden has averaged 6.7 points per game for Prior Lake in the team's 3-6 start.

 Twitter photo by @PLHSBBallGirls

The Prior Lake girls basketball team headed into the New Year losing five of its last six games.

The Lakers opened the South Suburban Conference season with three straight road games, winning one of them. Junior Cecilia McNair scored 11 points to lead Prior Lake to a 53-49 victory at Eastview Dec. 13.

