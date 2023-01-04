The Prior Lake girls basketball team headed into the New Year losing five of its last six games.
The Lakers opened the South Suburban Conference season with three straight road games, winning one of them. Junior Cecilia McNair scored 11 points to lead Prior Lake to a 53-49 victory at Eastview Dec. 13.
The Lakers followed with a 69-63 loss to Lakeville North Dec. 16 and a 62-43 setback to No. 5-ranked Rosemount Dec. 20.
Prior Lake (3-6 overall, 1-2 in the SSC) is under new leadership this winter with Maurice Hodges coming over from Burnsville to take over the program. The Lakers are young with just one senior on the roster in Alexa Hauschildt, so there's expected to be some growing pains as the team learns Hodges' system.
The Lakers' schedule has also been tough, playing four ranked teams so far.
Can Prior Lake be a contender come playoff time in Section 2AAAA? That won't be easy either since the section has three teams ranked — No. 3 Chaska, No. 5 Eden Prairie and No. 9 Minnetonka.
Prior Lake has losses to both Chaska (89-77) and Eden Prairie (81-55) and will get Minnetonka Jan. 28 in the Community Clash in St. Michael-Albertville.
In beating Eastview, sophomores Brooklynn Holmberg and Bree Bowman were also in double figures with 10 points apiece. Sophomore Anna Trachsel added nine points, while junior Anna Van-Helden scored six.
Against Lakeville North, the Lakers let a 38-29 lead at the break get away, getting outscored 40-25 in the second half. Bowman led Prior Lake with 17 points, while Van-Helden scored 10.
Holmberg chipped in nine points, followed by junior Julia Thoms with eight and sophomore Haven Fisher with five.
Prior Lake also struggled in the second half in the loss to Rosemount, getting outscored 33-11. The Lakers were up three points at break (32-29).
Bowman was in double figures with 12 points to lead the team. Van-Helden and McNair each scored eight points and Holmberg added seven.
Through nine games, Bowman and McNair were leading the Lakers in scoring at 14.6 and 12.2 points per game, respectively.
Prior Lake will end the regular season Feb. 24 in an SSC home game with Eagan. Section 2AAAA play starts March 1 with the quarterfinals.
The semifinals are March 4 with the title game March 10. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
Shakopee is the defending champion, while Waconia, Edina and Chanhassen are also in the field.
This year's Class 4A state tournament is March 15-18 at the Williams Area on the University of Minnesota campus. Hopkins beat St. Michael-Albertville for the title last winter.