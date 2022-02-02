The Prior Lake girls basketball team may be young, but it could be dangerous come playoff time.
The Lakers (10-8 overall) are near the top of the South Suburban Conference with an 8-3 record. The two teams ahead of Prior Lake are No. 10-ranked Shakopee (10-1) and No. 9 Rosemount (8-2).
Prior Lake has won three of its last four league games, including an easy 73-35 home win over Apple Valley Jan. 31. The Lakers had five players in double figures in the victory, led by junior Lauren Pawlyshyn's 14 points.
Sophomore Ryan Thue scored 11 points for Prior Lake, while sophomores Cecilia McNair and Julia Thoms and ninth-grader Haven Fisher each scored 10.
Prior Lake went into the game off of a 75-58 non-conference loss at No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville Jan. 29 and fell 77-55 at Lakeville North in league action Jan. 28.
The Lakers will have to be at their best to compete in the highly competitive Section 2AAAA, where four teams are ranked, No. 2 Chaska (16-2), No. 3 Minnetonka (16-1) and No. 4 Eden Prairie (13-3), along with Shakopee (16-3).
All eight teams in the field also have at least a .500 record or better, including Edina (9-8), Chanhassen (11-7) and Waconia (9-9).
The first round of Section 2AAAA play starts March 2. The semifinals are scheduled for March 5 with the title game on March 11. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
Chaska is not only the defending section champion, but the Hawks won the Class 4A state title last winter. Prior Lake's last section crown came in 2018.
The Lakers are 0-3 against section teams with their losses to Shakopee (68-43), Minnetonka (79-58) and Eden Prairie (60-22). Prior Lake gets Shakopee again in SSC play Feb. 8 at home.
The Lakers end the regular season with a league game versus Lakeville North Feb. 25.
In the win over Apple Valley, Prior Lake lead 41-19 at the break and never looked back. Ten Lakers were in the scoring column, including sophomore Avery Moeller (8), ninth-grader Sydney Dubor (3), ninth-grader Breana Bowman (3), sophomore Anna Van Helden (2) and ninth-grader Jocelyn Horner (2).
Against St. Michael-Albertville, Prior Lake hung around in the first half trailing 31-26, but the Knights took over after the break. Van Helden led Lakers with 15 points, while Pawlyshyn and McNair both scored 11.
Bowman added nine points, while McNair chipped in seven.
In the loss to Lakeville North, Prior Lake couldn't overcome a 37-24 deficit at the half. McNair led the team with 19 points, followed by Pawlyshyn with 16 and Bowman with 10.
Prior Lake also earned a 72-47 home win over Burnsville Jan. 25 in SSC play. The Lakers had 10 again in the scoring column with McNair leading the way with 15 points.
Van Helden was also in double figures with 10 points, followed by Moeller with nine, Bowman and ninth-grader Brooklynn Holmberg each with eight, ninth-grader Anna Trachsel with seven and Thoms with six.