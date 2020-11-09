Spring Lake Township Hall

Spring Lake Township will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at Spring Lake Township Hall, 20381 Fairlawn Ave., Prior Lake. 

The agenda includes the following: 

1.a Call to Order

1.b Changes to and approval of agenda

1.c Approval of October 8, 2020 monthly meeting minutes

Agenda Items

3.a Country Prime Time - Renewal of Liquor License; Irene Pearson

3.b Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club - Renewal of Liquor Licenses; David Penn

3.c. Doherty’s Tavern - Renewal of Liquor Licenses; Jason Simering

3.d Discuss/Review Year 1 of Prior Lake’s Mooring Ordinance; Melissa Hanson

3.e Discuss Overlay Project on Prairie Hills Lane; Matt Stordahl

3.f Consider Resolution Designating Annual Polling Place; Sara Domer

3.g Consider Resolution to Transfer Excess Cares Act Funds to Another Government Entity; Melissa Hanson

3.h Review and Approve 2021-2029 Fire Contract with the City of Prior Lake; Ted Kowalski

4. Engineer’s Report; Matt Stordahl

5. Road Report; Doug Berens

6. Town Hall & Parks Report; Ted Kowalski

7. Water Resources Report; Glenn Kelley

8. Treasurer’s Report; Dave Johnson

9. SCALE; Glenn Kelley

10. New Business/Old Business

11. Approval of disbursements

