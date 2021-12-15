Winter weather arrived in force last Friday and the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety are reminding residents to stay safe on the roads while traveling this holiday season.
Anne Meyer, MnDOT spokesperson, said even though the department prepares for winter storms, snowfall can be unpredictable.
"The dilemma is, storms are funny. They often change as they come in so we do our best to plan, but we are always aware that storms can change in a variety of ways," said Meyer. "So, we're constantly kind of adjusting for that variable, the unknowns."
Meyer said the Dec. 10 winter storm was the biggest one of the season so far, with some areas that saw up to a foot of snow — and while Minnesota is no stranger to snow, it's still important to keep safety in mind.
"With that particular storm, it was a lot heavier snow than what we've seen so far with long durations of snow as well. Some places probably saw an inch of snow in an hour," said Meyer. "It's one of the heaviest snow storms so far this season which is not unfamiliar with Minnesotans. This is not new to us."
According to the National Weather Service, in Carver County, 10 inches of snowfall was reported in Chaska through Saturday, Dec. 11. Chanhassen saw a total of 9 inches of snow and 8.5 inches in Chaska. Over in Scott County, Prior Lake saw a staggering 19 inches of snow through the weekend, 17.7 inches in Jordan, 16.5 inches in Savage and 16 inches in Shakopee.
The heaviest snowfall was observed from the southwest to eastern Twin Cities metro, with amounts drastically decreasing as you moved into the northern Twin Cities, according to NWS.
Meyer said state snow plows were on the grind 24/7 ensuring all major roadways are clean and safe for travelers and commuters, including highways in Scott and Carver Counties.
"We have 800 snowplows statewide, but in the Twin Cities Metro of the 800 snowplows, 200 snowplows are in the metro area, including in the southern metro," she said. "Typically, because we have more traffic in these parts, we keep snowplows on the road 24/7 if needed. Drivers work for 12 hours and a new driver will come in to keep the plow on the road and they'll keep doing that until they keep the roads on the clear getting them back in good shape for travelers."
CHILLING STATISTICS
Every year, Scott and Carver counties see weather-related crashes, but did you know, the summer months are the most deadliest on Minnesota roads? That's according to the DPS.
Although summer months are the deadliest, wintertime leads to the most crashes and poses safety risks and hazards. From 2015 to 2019, officers reported snowy or icy road conditions in more than 78,335 crashes statewide. These crashes resulted in 180 traffic deaths and 19,644 injuries.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic certainly saw fewer vehicles on the road. According to the Minnesota State Patrol and MPR News, traffic volume across Minnesota began to fall almost as soon as Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of “peacetime emergency” due to COVID-19 on March 13. Within a week, average traffic statewide was 30% below traffic levels the same time in 2019. It has remained well below 2019 levels ever since, including some days where traffic was more than 66% below last year’s levels.
According to DPS data, a total of 568 crashes were reported on Highway 169 in Scott County from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 10, 2021. Out of those 568 crashes, 140 resulted in injuries and two fatalities were reported. January months saw the most crashes, with a total of 146, followed by the months of December with a total of 116. Most of the crashes occurred during clear weather totaling 221 crashes, while 164 crashes occurred in snow.
Highway 212, saw a total of 240 crashes from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 10, 2021. Out of those 240 crashes, 57 resulted in injuries and 3 resulted in a fatality. The months of February saw the most crashes, with a total of 54, followed by the months of November, which reported 48 crashes. Like Highway 169, the most crashes on Highway 212 occurred in clear weather, while 55 crashes occurred due to snow-related incidents.
Winter driving safety tips
Scott Wasserman, spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said it's important to know weather and road conditions before heading out onto the road during the winter and there are a few ways to do so.
Here are a few of his safety tips:
- Stay home if possible.
- Leave early.
- Slow down and drive to the conditions of the road.
- Increase driving distance between vehicles.
- Put distractions away.
- Headlights on.
- Make sure your gas tank is full.
- Drive smart by slowing down, buckling up, driving distraction-free and always line up a sober ride.
- Buckle up, and make sure child restraints are secured tightly. It is recommended to use bulky clothes and blankets on top of the child restraint harness, not beneath, to ensure harness restraints fit properly.
- Use extra precautions when driving around snowplows by keeping at least five car-lengths behind plows.
- Clear snow and ice from vehicle windows, hood, headlights, brake lights and directional signals.
- Do not use cruise control on snow/icy/wet roads.
- Equip vehicles with a scraper/brush, small shovel, jumper cables, tow chain, and a bag of sand or cat litter for tire traction. Blanket(s), heavy boots, warm clothing and flashlights are also important, as are storing high-energy foods such as chocolate or energy bars.
- Parents of teen drivers should make sure new motorists experience snow and ice driving in a safe environment, such as an empty parking lot.
Meyer added that for more weather-related condition information to call 5-1-1 or visit www.511mn.org. The 511 weather information system can also be downloaded on any smartphone.
"The 5-1-1 app is a travel information system on winter driving," she said. "It's a helpful tool that I encourage everyone to look at it before you drive."
For more information on public safety on Minnesota roads, visit https://www.dot.state.mn.us/ and https://dps.mn.gov.