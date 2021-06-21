Longtime friends Charlie Pehrson and Corey Meyer recently launched Steelhead Outdoors — a new business headquartered in Prior Lake that sells high quality and heavy duty safes after searching for one on the market that was not suitable to their liking.
Instead of settling for a safe that was not up to their standards, both founders decided they were going to build their own.
"We were both engineers by trade and it's kind of in our DNA that if what you want is not available for sale, you just make it," said Meyer. "So, we started talking about what the options might be what we would want in a gun safe. Then we thought we could make a business out of this instead of just making two for us, we decided to make more."
Innovative idea
Meyer, 32, a Le Center native now living in Shakopee, said their innovative line of gun safes have special features that haven't been seen on the market before. He said although there are plenty of high quality and heavy duty safes on the market, none can be moved into place without hiring a moving company or with the help of friends and family. The goal was to create a safe that you could take with you from one home to the next and can be used for generations.
"A major benefit to our safes is that they're able to be taken apart and moved to one place one piece at a time and then assembled on site like upstairs, downstairs or in a closet," said Meyer. "These types of safes have been around for a while but they're not super common and widespread. We have some special features to ours that make them unique. We didn't invent the idea, we just added some features to it that have not been on the market before."
Pehrson, 33, originally from Shakopee but now resides in Prior Lake, said all their safes are made and manufactured locally in Minnesota, something that they are really proud of.
"They're all made locally in Shakopee and Prior Lake with local folks and we pride ourselves being American-made and being innovative trying to keep people safe and provide security in places that security has really never been able to go before," said Pehrson.
A rocky start
Meyer said the idea first started when he and Pehrson, both avid outdoor enthusiasts, received firearms from their families and they needed to keep them safe away from their children.
"Each of us received a few firearms from our family. We both have growing families with kids on the way and that puts things into a different perspective for us," said Meyer. "It makes you realize you shouldn't have them tucked away in a closet or something."
Pehrson said he and Meyer actually founded the business in 2016 but didn't launch for sale to the public until February 2020 due to research and development that took four years.
"Right when COVID hit is really when we kind of launched," said Pehrson. "We've had our ups and downs and it's been a challenge. But we're very passionate about our products and the people, so the passion has carried us through the pandemic."
Meyer said the original plan was to attend consumer events to showcase their customizable products since they sell directly to the public through their website.
"We got one event in and then the second one was canceled the day that we got there," said Meyer. "We spent 2020 trying to optimize our presence online rather than in person because no one was doing anything in person."
National presence
Pehrson said their goal is to have a national presence to help out the local people. The company has already shipped to about 25 states already from New York to Texas and from Florida to Utah.
"We just want to provide the highest quality product with the best customer service. That's really our mission. We're not going to be putting these in any big box stores or anything but we are going to be factory direct," said Pehrson. "I think customer service is lacking in today's space and we don't want to be like that. When customers call us they'll be talking to us directly."
Steelhead Outdoors is located at 2881 S. Shore Dr. It is open daily and by appointment only. To contact Pehrson and Meyer and for more information visit www.steelheadoutdoors.com or their official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/steelheadoutdoors or follow them on Instagram @steelheadoutdoors.