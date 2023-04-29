Prior Lake roads will be more congested than usual this year due to road construction in certain areas of the city to improve traffic flow and future development.
Fish Point RoadIn the Fish Point Phase 2 Improvement Project, Fish Point Road will undergo a full reconstruction from County Road 44 to Highway 13. Work is set to be completed by October 2023.
During the March 20 city council meeting, assistant city engineer Nick Monserud said Phase 2 of the project includes complete street reconstruction, sidewalk replacement, utility replacement and improvements. These utilities include sanitary sewer, watermain, storm sewer, and streetlights. It also includes retaining wall replacement.
According to the city, Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2021 which included the construction of Timber Trail, Millers Circle, Hidden Oaks Circle and Timberview Street and Omega Trail cul-de-sacs.
As of April 14, the direction by which residents will need to enter and exit streets in the project area will change as crews work on removals and setting up the temporary water system. As you drive through, crews will help flag drivers around equipment.
According to the project website, full removals of the back of sidewalk to the curb have taken place. Crews are beginning to lay pipe work for temporary water.
Tree removals and milling for Fish Point Road pavement have already been completed. Mailboxes on Fish Point Road have also been moved to Omega Trail, according to the project website.
The city is also asking residents in both Phase 1 and 2 of the construction area to label their trash and recycling bins with their address and have the bins to the curb before 7 a.m., regardless of which trash service they use.
The total estimated cost of the project is $5.6 million.
County Highway 21The Highway 21 Reconstruction Project includes the realignment of the intersection of County Highway 21, Revere Way and 170th Street E.
According to Scott County, the city, in partnership with Scott County, is planning for improvements to the intersection of Highway21 and Revere Way. The purpose of these improvements is to create a safe intersection that accommodates future growth and development in the area. The project will include reconstructing the existing offset intersection with project construction which began on April 11.
As of April 20, the Revere Way intersection closed. Detour routes were signed prior to closure. Earlier this week, pre-work has started. More activity is expected to begin the next following weeks, weather permitted.
On April 14, inside lane closures were in effect to start removing the median west of 170th Street. The work is being done to build the traffic crossovers on Highway 21, which will take a couple of weeks. Traffic on Highway 21 will maintain one lane in each direction for the rest of the construction season. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout construction, according to Scott County.
According to the city, the project is included in Prior Lake’s 2023 capital improvement projects with a total estimated project cost of $5.4 million. The project is being funded with county, city and developer funds.
Anticipated completion date of the project is fall 2023.