A new senior living facility is coming to Prior Lake.
Vincent Real Estate and Vincent Development, divisions of Eden Prairie-based Vincent Companies, held a public groundbreaking event on their latest development in Prior Lake Oct. 14.
Summers Ridge Senior Living Development, located at 4285 Fountain Hills Dr. NE, is a single-story, 40-unit assisted living and memory care community spanning 27,595 square feet.
The development was designed with a focus on resident needs and nurse staffing ratios and levels of care to meet every residents’ care plan. The facility will provide 24-hour support, private bedrooms and bathrooms, home-cooked nutritious meals, physical and mental exercises, housekeeping and laundry services, social outings and activities, the Vincent Companies website states.
“It’s a very simple design, strategic for the location and for the services and needs that we’re meeting here in the community,” Managing Partner of Vincent Companies Ryan Vincent Litfin said.
This is Vincent Companies’ first development in Prior Lake. The total cost of the project is around $9 million, Vincent Litfin said.
“It’s adding to the need of the demographics of the city as people get older. They want to stay in their community and they need more needs based services,” he said. “That’s what we're really trying to fill here is meeting the needs of the elderly and those that need the care but want to stay either close or at home in their community or still be in a community with their children and just really fulfilling those services.”
A 2016 Scott County Comprehensive Housing Needs Assessment found that Prior Lake had a projected senior housing demand by the year 2040 of 1,017 units — 907 being rental and 110 being ownership, explained Prior Lake Community Development Director Casey McCabe.
“It’s a nice project for Prior Lake and the city council who have put a focus on life-cycle housing in the community allowing not only our residents to age in place but for other residents to bring their family members to the community to be closer to children and grandchildren,” McCabe said.
Summers Ridge is expected to be complete next summer. Two other groups are currently looking at similar developments in Prior Lake, McCabe added.
Vincent Companies is set to break ground on another Summers Ridge facility in Savage this fall, which will have an identical layout and design as the Prior Lake facility.
“We’re excited to be here and happy to be in the community,” Vincent Litfin said.