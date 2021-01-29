The City of Prior Lake has over 55 parks and residents can expect another neighborhood park this summer.
At a Jan. 19 meeting, the Prior Lake City Council approved a final design concept for Summit Ridge Park, a nearly three-acre park to be located in the northeast quadrant of Crownline Drive and Meridian Way.
The park will feature a wooded trail, a natural area, a playground, an inclusive two-seated swing, shade structure, bike rack, picnic area and a zipline.
The planning process first began last summer, but the ongoing pandemic made facilitating public engagement for the park a bit more challenging, Public Works Director Andy Brotzler said.
Through an online format, the city presented two design concepts to residents for feedback.
Nearly 350 people visited the website, according to a press release from the City of Prior Lake.
“That initial feedback was very helpful in guiding us toward the development of the concept plan that was brought before the city council…” Brotzler said. “It was actually a unique opportunity for us in that in developing this neighborhood park we actually have a built community there of residents, property owners who we had the opportunity to engage with and help sort of guide the design for the neighborhood park itself.”
Summit Ridge will be situated between the Summit Preserve and Haven’s Ridge developments, which is where the park gets its namesake.
When new developments are proposed and approved by the city, a land dedication or park dedication fee is collected, Brotzler explained. The estimated $450,000 cost of the park will be covered with park dedication funds provided by the developer.
While the park will be one of many within the city, it will have some standout features and the potential for some expansion.
“A longer term plan or vision is for the trail proposed on sort of the northern edge of the area to be developed, that will be identified for future extension with development of the adjacent property to this area,” Brotzler said.
Perhaps the most unique feature of the park will be the highly-requested zipline, Brotzler said.
“We have a zipline that was incorporated into the Eagle Brook neighborhood park, that is the city's most recent neighborhood park that was built several years ago, and we found that that has been overwhelmingly successful,” he said. “There are a lot of residents who travel to that park to use the zipline and so our plan to incorporate that into this project was something that came through very loud and clear on the public engagement process.”
The addition of Summit Ridge falls in line with the Prior Lake Park and Trail System Master Plan which the city has been working on for several years. The city strives to provide easily accessible public spaces and neighborhood park opportunities to its residents, Brotzler said.
“I think it's going to be an exciting park, an exciting addition to the city's park system and is probably going to be a little bit different in design in its final form than a lot of the city's other older parks, if you will. We really are trying to look to the work that has been done with the draft parks master plan and updates to more current standards — the wants, needs and desires of the community for amenities to the park to more modern standards.”
Brotzler said the city aims to open the project up for a public bid this spring with construction beginning this summer. Summit Ridge Park will be completed by the end of the 2021 construction season.