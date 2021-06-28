The Prior Lake Association's 2021 Dive the Lake Cleanup event on June 19 was a success that included pulling up some surprising treasures along with junk thrown into the lake over the years.
Kevin Burkart, city councilmember, participated in the event for the first time with 20 other volunteer scuba divers and pulled up the most unique haul of the day — a Yamaha snowmobile that plunged into the lake two years ago.
"Someone had told me a few years ago that a snowmobile had gone down by the Wagon Bridge Marina and was never recovered, and I knew approximately where it was," said Burkart. "Our goal for the second hour was to go and find that snowmobile."
Burkart, a local government official by day, is also a certified professional scuba diver.
"I have been a professional scuba diver for 20 years as a scuba instructor and have done a lot of salvage and recovery work not just here in Minnesota, but in Iowa as well," said Burkart..
Burkart detailed his snowmobile salvage mission and said he used a sonar machine to help locate it. He and a crew were able to pull up the recreational vehicle within a few minutes.
"We had sonar on the boat and we went over the top of the bout where I thought the snowmobile might be and lo and behold, there was a shape on the bottom that looked like a snowmobile on the sonar," laughed Burkart. "Sure enough, we were right on top of it. It was hilarious."
Burkart said he dove about 15 feet and found the snowmobile, which was pretty easy to spot.
"I got down there and I'm looking at the hood of a Yamaha snowmobile. It was pretty easy, I just hooked up a couple ballast bags to the back of it and that lifted the back of it really quickly," he said. "That was the light part. The heavy part was the front where the the engine was. I used five bags and I was able to get it buoyant. We were so close to the Knotty Oar Marina where the boat launch was that we just swam it back there and hooked up some tow straps to it and pulled it out with a Jeep."
Sunken snowmobile still works
So, how did a snowmobile end up at the bottom of Prior Lake? Burkart said it was just bad luck.
"The person who owned the snowmobile is a Prior Lake resident that has since passed away," he said. "The gentleman lost it in the lake two years ago and was concerned about getting it out and the expense relating to it. He passed away last year in a tragic accident, he was 47 years old."
Burkart said, shockingly, a mechanics crew headed by Thane Tande, owner of Knotty Oar Marina, and Terry Buckeye, were able to start the snowmobile back up again.
"I rode it out of the water just for fun and I noticed that the kill switch was off. I happen to be a snowmobile water skipper, meaning I go out and intentionally find open water to water skip the snowmobile," said Burkart. "I know that if you're going to go down and if you're water skipping, you start to lose momentum. The snowmobile starts to pancake and then it eventually slows down and sinks. Before it sinks if you hit the kill switch cutting off the engine and the engine won't take in a bunch of water. So, that tells me the owner of it was smart and he knew it was going to go down and he hit the kill switch."
Burkart added that the snowmobile might be sold for parts and the money will be donated to the PLA.
Raising awareness
Burkart wanted to participate in the event not only to remove the snowmobile from the lake, but to spread awareness of keeping the lake clean.
"It's good to try and remove garbage from the lake. The lake is heavily utilized," he said. "We're stewards of it and caretakers, if we don't slow down on occasion to maintain it, then it won't be as clean and enjoyable. It just makes sense to go out and clean up your community."
Although the lake is about 1,300 acres and there is still a lot more garbage, Burkart said he is thankful that the event was able to clean up a portion of it.
"We had 20 divers out there and they were out there two hours each, so that's 42 hours of diving and we hardly covered anything," said Burkhart. "I'd be curious to know if we covered one acre out of a 1,300 acre lake. Just look at all the stuff we pulled out and multiply that by 1,300 acres, we have a long way to go but we did our job."
According to the PLA, other sunken treasures at the bottom of the lake that were hauled up to land during the cleanup included an unopened bottle of Crown Royale, cans and bottles, cell phones, tires, anchors, a seat from a boat, a toy remote helicopter and a ladder.