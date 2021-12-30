During the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to dominate headlines and even introduced new unwelcomed variants.
In Prior Lake and throughout Scott County, top stories included the distribution of thousands of vaccines to help combat the spread of COVID-19, students returned to classrooms in-person full-time after a school year of distance and hybrid learning and a racist video that went viral shook not only the community, but the internet.
Here are some of the top stories from Prior Lake this past year.
January 2021
Scott County received 300 Moderna vaccines per week
The beginning of the year brought news of the COVID-19 vaccine being shipped to local public health departments, including Scott County Public Health.
Around 300 Moderna doses per week were arriving to Scott County Public Health in the first weeks of January. On Jan. 5, the first vaccination clinic for local police and fire personnel took place at Belle Plaine City Hall.
At the time, the Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 82,000 vaccines had been administered to Minnesotans. The state had also begun detecting the B.1.1.529 variant in our local communities.
Those eligible for the vaccine at the time included hospital staff, vaccinators, testers, residents or employees of skilled-nursing facilities and first responders.
Around one year later, over 3.73 million Minnesotans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including over 101,500 Scott County residents.
March 2021
School bus drivers continued to provide safe rides for students
The beginning of the school year, which was still in hybrid learning mode, saw local school bus drivers navigating more than just roads this past year. They also kept a close eye on the constant changes during the pandemic.
Each day, drivers within the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District were sanitizing surfaces before students got on the bus, driving with windows down and the roof vent popped to provide ventilation, wore masks and made sure students were wearing their masks properly in an effort to keep students and themselves safe.
Transportation companies also assisted in fulfilling district needs while students were learning entirely at a distance. Bus drivers were delivering meals to homes, transporting the students that were still attending school in-person and providing transportation for children in school day care programs.
When there were days with no work available for drivers, employers continued to pay drivers which provided another sense of relief during times of uncertainty.
April 2021
Prior Lake bans sale of flavored vaping products
The sale of flavored vaping products was banned in Prior Lake in the summer when a newly-adopted ordinance was approved by Prior Lake City Council on a 3-1 vote.
The flavor ban does not include tobacco and menthol flavors.
Prior Lake officials said the ban targets commercial products aimed specifically at children and teens.
The city quickly faced a lawsuit brought by Prior Lake Tobacco & Vape, the city’s only adult-only smoke shop, over the city’s ban on the sale of flavored vaping products in October.
The lawsuit alleges the store will be forced to go out of business if the ordinance is upheld.
The city recently motioned to dismiss three of four counts listed in a lawsuit. The motion is currently pending in court.
May 2021
Credit River becomes Minnesota's newest city
After a lengthy incorporation process, Credit River held its first municipal election May 11— the final step necessary to change the township to a city.
Talks of incorporation first started in 2006, but gained momentum in the last couple of years.
Incorporation helps prevent neighboring suburbs from annexing land within the township and allow Credit River to have more control in its future growth, Mayor Chris Kostik said.
Credit River’s population is nearing 6,000, exceeding 61 cities in the seven-county metropolitan area. The population is expected to increase rapidly over the next 10 years.
June 2021
Highly anticipated downtown south redevelopment project put on hold
Like many other projects and events in 2021, COVID-19 was partially to blame for halting a proposed highly-anticipated commercial and mixed-use residential redevelopment project on the south side of downtown Prior Lake.
The project — which was led by the Beard Group, a local developer, the Prior Lake VFW and the City of Prior Lake — was still in the concept stages. Planned developments included a new four-story multi-use building with retail space on Main Avenue, market rate apartments along Main Avenue and Colorado Street and a new VFW building at the corner of Pleasant Street and Main Avenue.
Even though the redevelopment project is currently on hold, the city said reconstruction of the streets and utilities in the downtown area south of County Highway 21 along portions of Pleasant Street, Main Avenue and Colorado Street remains on schedule and is anticipated to be completed in 2022. This project will include replacing watermain, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, roadway base and pavement.
August 2021
Lakefront Music Festival most successful event yet, despite Lady A no-show
The 2021 Lakefront Music Festival was one of the first live music fests in the Twin Cities to bring back a sense of normalcy after a year full of canceled and postponed events.
Thousands of music-lovers packed in and jammed out at Lakefront Park for the Prior Lake Rotary event on July 9 and 10.
According to event organizers, the 2021 Lakefront Music Festival was the event’s most successful year ever with record crowds each night selling over 16,000 tickets.
This year, fans rocked out to Styx, Cheap Trick, 38 Special, Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie. One act that was notably missing from the lineup was country group Lady A, who had to cancel last minute due to a medical emergency — band member Charles Kelley was rushed to the hospital with appendicitis.
Not to worry though, Lady A is set to return in 2023.
September 2021
Students returned for full-time, in-person learning
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools welcomed students back to full-time, in-person learning for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Grades 6-12 started the school year on Sept. 8, grades K-5 on Sept. 10 and early learning programs began Sept. 13. PLSAS had approximately 8,850 students enrolled and more than 140 attending Laker Online — an alternative, online setting for students in grades K-12.
November 2021
Voters reject PLSAS tech levy by narrow margin
After more than a year of discussion and planning, Prior Lake-Savage Area School District residents voted to reject a $35 million technology levy request, leaving PLSAS as one of the only neighboring and comparable school districts without a voter-approved technology levy.
Results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office showed that voters narrowly rejected the referendum with 49.3% voting yes and 50.7% voting no. The results were 3,496 yes versus 3,602 no — a 106-vote difference.
Voters rejected the request for a $3.5 million technology levy per year for the next 10 years. The technology levy funding would have helped PLSAS maintain and enhance technology learning, safety and support, according to the district.
November 2021
Racist viral video sparks calls for action
Nationwide calls for change were directed at Prior Lake High School this year when a racist video made by a student went viral on social media.
The video sparked demands for justice for the victim, who later identified herself as Nya Sigin, a 14-year-old PLHS student.
The video, which features a now former PLHS student, shows her repeatedly saying racial slurs and encouraging the target of the video to take her own life.
The video sparked a peaceful protest of hundreds of students, activists and community members at the high school’s campus in support of Sigin. The video also lead to community unrest as racial tensions grew.
During a PLSAS board meeting, Twin Cities activist Lavish Mack confronted the board and demanded the public comment portion of the meeting continue, leading some board members to step out.
School and public officials have since condemned the video and the student who made the video is no longer enrolled at the school.
According to a press release from Savage Police, the Scott County Attorney’s Office, who recently received the investigation report, will review the findings and decide whether or not to move forward with criminal charges.
The year ahead
The upcoming year brings many unknowns, but ongoing changes in our local communities are certain.
As political campaigns pick-up speed, we’ll be preparing to bring you coverage of the 2022 election. We’ll keep you posted on development and new business, as well as public health updates as the pandemic continues to affect daily life in Prior Lake.
And, we’ll continuing meeting interesting people and sharing their stories and perspective with you.
Thank you for being a reader and Happy New Year.