Community members of all ages gathered in downtown Prior Lake Sept. 11 and 12 for Chalk Fest 2020.
Professional artists completed in-depth and large scale chalk paintings down the middle of Dakota Street Southeast, while amateur artists covered the sides of the street with colorful chalk masterpieces to be judged in the Amateur Art Contest. Festival goers enjoyed live music, food from various food trucks, games, children activities, magic tricks, caricatures and more.
The event was hosted by the City of Prior Lake and Prior Lake Recreation Department was sponsored by Key Land Homes, Old National Bank, KinderCare, The Pointe Grill & Bar and Bodies in Motion.