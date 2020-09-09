The Pleasant Street Art Walk will return to Prior Lake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 for its third year.
The open-air arts festival is a casual, family-friendly event that showcases the work of area artists including potters, painters, sculptors, jewelry makers, glass and garden artists and more, Pleasant Street Art Walk Founder and Coordinator Andrea Mullenmeister said.
“It’s one of the most historic neighborhoods in the town which is cool in and of itself but within a one block strip we have six artists living on our street and so it originally started with us trying to figure out a fun way for everybody to show their art and then it just grew from there,” Mullenmeister said.
The festival helps connect residents with local artists and builds a sense of community among Prior Lake artists and makers, she said.
“[I] also want people to know that art doesn't have to be intimidating,” Mullenmeister said. “I think sometimes people get intimidated by the larger art festivals and this one has more of a neighborhood feel since it's literally right in our neighborhood. I hope people can come and meet local artists and be able to purchase art in a low pressure environment.”
Three food trucks will be present at this year’s festival including the PLate food truck, Cafe Cairo: Greek and Egyptian Street Food and Amish Annie Donuts. Five different musical acts are also scheduled to perform throughout the day.
In the festival’s first year 32 artists attended, the second year 65 and this year the festival has been limited to around 40 artists to allow for social distancing.
Mullenmeister originally cancelled this year’s festival to ensure the safety of artists and attendees, but was approached by the city and asked to reconsider.
With some extra COVID-19 precautions and the festival’s outdoor venue, Mullenmeister knew she could make the event enjoyable and safe.
Vendors and community members are encouraged to wear masks to the event and attendees will walk to the festival in a clockwise direction. Though there will be food trucks, community gathering areas and picnic tables will not be present like in years past.
“I think it’s super important for the community to know that even though everything else is completely upside down in life right now we still have that sense of community here where we can gather and support one another right now,” Mullenmeister said. “We can enjoy ourselves even among the pandemic and all this other crazy stuff.”
The festival will be set up on Pleasant Street SE between Main and Duluth Avenue. The street will be closed to traffic from the VFW Hall to the Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home.
Mullenmesiter encouraged community members to attend the festival and support local artists and businesses.
“The whole neighborhood is just buzzing with excitement and activity,” she said. “Not only are we bringing these artists together but the neighborhood itself is just rallying around and everyone is so excited. It’s just really great to have everybody come and hang out in our part of town and have fun.”
More information on the festival and its vendors can be found on the Pleasant Street Art Walk - 3rd Annual Facebook page.