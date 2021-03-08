The Prior Lake Rotary opened ticket sales for the 2021 Lakefront Music Fest Monday morning.
This year’s lineup will feature the same artists as planned for last year’s cancelled event. Multi-mega-million-selling rock band STYX will headline Friday, July 9 with Cheap Trick and 38 Special also taking the stage. Multi-platinum country group Lady A will headline Saturday, July 10 with Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie also performing, a press release from Lakefront Music Fest states.
Officials say they’ve seen a “great response” from the public in the first day of ticket sales with Saturday night VIP tickets already sold out and Friday night VIP tickets going quickly.
Lakefront Music Fest is a part of the Minnesota Coalition of Summer Festivals, comprised of the top seven summer festivals in Minnesota, which is discussing safety protocols and capacity limitations for events this year with state officials, said one of Lakefront Music Fest’s Tri-Chairs Michelle Jirik.
“We’re targeting right now with the state to have a sell out on all of the festivals which is right around 15,000 for us,” Jirik said.
They hope to have clear direction on event protocols from the state by the end of the month, she added.
Organizers are “extremely excited” to have been able to reopen ticket sales for the festival.
“It was hard last year to postpone and know that it has a trickle-down effect of how it affects how we can help our community here in Prior Lake and around the world with all of the different projects we do, but it's really exciting and we've seen a great response today. People are ready for summer,” Jirik said.
The festival is a major fundraiser for the Prior Lake Rotary Club who uses 100% of the profits to fund charitable organizations around the world.
The festival will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Lakefront Park. General admission tickets cost $75 for both nights or $50 per night. A limited quantity is available. A limited supply of VIP tickets are available for $175 per night. You must be 21 to purchase VIP tickets. Tickets can be purchased at www.lakefrontmusicfest.com and can be purchased the day of the event, if not sold out, the release states.