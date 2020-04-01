Two people died and a juvenile was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Natchez Avenue in Credit River Township, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
A Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound around noon on April 1 on Eagle Creek when it struck a freight truck turning southbound onto Natchez from the westbound turn lane, a county news release said.
The driver and another passenger of the Toyota Corolla were declared dead at the scene. A juvenile male in the backseat of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office identified the driver of the freight truck as a 28-year-old Maplewood man who was uninjured and declined medical attention.
According to the release, the sheriff's office, Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating and have not yet determined if alcohol or drugs were involved.
“This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victims,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement.
Prior Lake Police, the Prior Lake Fire Department, Allina Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the crash.