Elementary students within Prior Lake Savage Area Schools began their return to classrooms on Jan. 19, marking their first time back to full time in-person learning since March of 2020; on Feb. 4, secondary students started their return to classrooms part-time in the hybrid learning model.
It wasn’t the official first day back to school this academic year for students, but walking through school doors came with similar first-day feelings.
Here’s what returning to school was like for two Prior Lake High school students.
'Excited to be back'
Sadie Chappuis, freshman. First day back: Feb. 9
Google Meets, lunch, more Google Meets, then homework — with the repetitive schedule of distance learning, Chappuis thought transition back into the classroom would be a big adjustment.
“It was a little hard on the first day but when you get back into the swing of things it's like you've been there all school year,” she said.
During distance learning, Chappuis tried to remain optimistic about the timeline for her and her classmates' return to school. Still she wasn’t expecting to return until at least the fourth quarter.
“It was kind of a surprise to me that we were back this early but I'm super glad. Wearing a mask is worth it to be back in school with everyone,” she said.
While Chappuis adapted well to the online learning format, interacting with her teachers face-to-face was what she missed most.
“I was really excited to be going back to see all my friends and teachers in-person and building new connections with teachers,” she said. “Being a 9th grader is really hard, obviously to go DLA not knowing any teachers and then having to build connections over email, Google Meets and schoology messages, so it's really nice to be back in the building.”
Social distancing, wearing masks, new rules to follow — the first day of school in the fall was a bit “nerve-racking.” On Chappuis’ first day back to hybrid learning, morale was up across the student body, she said.
“You could just tell the energy in the school and in the classrooms was so much higher than in the fall and past years because no one's ever been through anything like this, so everyone was super excited that we can finally be back in-person,” Chappuis said.
'A totally different perspective'
Naomi George, sophomore. First day back: Feb. 9
George headed down the halls of the high school following the signs on the floor telling her which direction to walk, a bit nervous about her return to in-person learning after months away.
“It was kind of crazy to go back to school and look at it in a totally different perspective,” George said.
After schools closed in November due to rising case numbers, George thought she wouldn’t be in a classroom with her peers again at least until May.
Upon her return she, like Chappuis, was most looking forward to in-person educational instruction as she found online learning difficult.
“I just knew that it wasn't going to help me as much as going in-person would and unlike most people I like school and I like learning and not being able to do these things as often changed my attitude towards going to school so being in hybrid school now, I think it just makes me more comfortable to ask my teacher or my peers for help,” she said.
Back in school also means the return of extracurriculars for George who before quarantine was involved in a host of activities like piano lessons, the Junior Optimist Club, speech club and more.
“All of a sudden everything stopped and all I had left was school and I really got a glimpse of what having nothing to do felt like. After a while I just grew tired of it and I was a little bit anxious to start doing things again and I wanted for things to go back to normal,” George said.
She’s enjoying getting back into her busy schedule, though waking up earlier and getting ready to sit in a classroom instead of in front of a computer screen has been challenging.
“I'm hoping to keep going hybrid until the end of the year, so we can slowly roll back into the fact that we might go back full-time sometime,” George said.