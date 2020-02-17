A cast of characters made their way across the Prior Lake ice in the Saturday morning air — some strutting confidently in superhero costumes and matching T-shirts, others gingerly shuffling and clinging to their workout gear for warmth.
It all ended the same way, with a jump and a dip into the lake's cold embrace.
This year almost 700 plungers came out for the 12th annual Prior Lake Polar Plunge, according to organizers.
The event, part of a longstanding partnership between local law enforcement and Special Olympics Minnesota, raised more than $190,000 for the organization's competitions and programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities, according to event officials, surpassing its goal by several thousand.
"In the last few years we did have some difficulty in some of our fundraising in reaching our goal," Prior Lake Police officer and plunge planning committee member Chris Schaefer said. "For us to reach our goal like this this year is just awesome.
"These numbers are big numbers, numbers that I'm not used to computing."
The annual donations cover competition and equipment costs of over 8,000 athletes in Minnesota, according the organization's website. With a $60 donation the organization can purchase an eye exam and a pair of glasses for two athletes, for example. A donation of $1,250 covers the cost of sending an athlete to the Special Olympics USA Games.
Schaefer said the support of local school districts made all the difference this year.
Groups of plungers from the Prior Lake-Savage, Shakopee and New Prague schools raised over $48,000 for the event. The Prior Lake Boys Basketball team contributed about $13,000 with their 50 participants alone.
This year's plunge brought back some familiar faces to the Sand Point Beach. Chase's Warriors Foundation— a Prior Lake-based charity helping children with brain injuries or other special needs — brought 137 plungers and more than $54,000. This year is the group's seventh year of plunging.
"It's a bucket-list thing," foundation secretary and treasurer Anita Drentlaw said. "It's not as bad as people think, and it's so rewarding afterwards."
Members of Chase's Warriors made the dive decked out in red, white and blue, some adorned with emblem of Marvel's Captain America. The costumes are an homage to the local boy who gave the foundation its name after he suffered an anoxic brain injury during a near drowning incident in 2013.
"This is why we do it," Drentlaw said. "To be uncomfortable for a few seconds is nothing compared to being able to give back to these kids.
"These kids deserve it," she added. "They deserve to have fun, they deserve to have normalcy and feel like any other kid who can do any other sport."