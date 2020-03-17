Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and Little Six Casino will close for at least two weeks starting noon Wednesday, March 18, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced late Tuesday.
“We have now determined that it is in the best interest of our team members and guests to temporarily close Mystic Lake and Little Six casinos, as their health and well-being is our first and highest priority," Angela Heikes, president and CEO of the community’s Gaming Enterprise, said in a written statement.
All reservations during the closure will be canceled and refunded automatically, according to a news release from the community. Employees, meanwhile, will receive up to two weeks of pay during the closure.
Community leaders said they plan to reassess the situation in two weeks to decide whether to continue.
No cases of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been detected in Scott County as of Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
But the disease is likely to continue spreading, prompting orders from Gov. Tim Walz closing schools and other gathering places across the state.
“We have been balancing our responsibility of providing jobs and benefits to the thousands of people who depend on us with the rapidly developing guidance from the federal and state government," community Chairman Keith Anderson said in a statement.
"We have been working diligently on this by the hour to make the right decisions at the right time for our members, employees, team members and guests."
The community, Scott County's largest employer, had previously closed some portions of its operations, such as Mystic Lake's buffet and spa, and limited crowding and close contact among guests. Shows at the Mystic Showroom have also been postponed until at least April.
The community has made other changes across its array of businesses. Hot food service stoped at all the Shakopee Dakota Convenience Stores after Tuesday, and classes at Mazopiya and Dakotah! Sport and Fitness have been halted.