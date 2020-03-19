Local schools other organizations this week combined forces to provide free food to families in need after school districts' sudden closure Monday.
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools and Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District began offering daily free weekday lunches and breakfasts to kids Wednesday; Burnsville's will continue next week while Prior Lake pauses for spring break.
The nonprofit Reaching Our Community's Kids and businesses like Charlie's on Prior and Whiskey Inferno also started accepting food donations, handing out meals at no charge or both.
At Prior Lake's Edgewood and WestWood schools, an assembly line of lunch ladies and other staff members packed bag after bag with milk cartons and food, whisking them out the door as quickly as they were ready along with sacks of apples or carrots or chips.
Scores of families' vehicles waited to receive the meals in the schools' bus loop, the line stretching out of sight on Wednesday.
"This is beyond helpful," Lakieya LaRoy of Prior Lake said while waiting to pick up food and school supplies for her three children. Besides sustenance, the big bags of apples give the kids the chance to do some baking math.
All three of her jobs, including as a Zumba instructor, were shut down amid widespread closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, LaRoy said. So was her husband's work.
"So we're like, wait a minute, how are we going to survive?" she said.
State health officials have found dozens of people infected with the virus in the past two weeks, several requiring medical care. To keep the spread at a manageable speed, Gov. Tim Walz in recent days ordered temporary, at least partial closures of schools, restaurants and other businesses until at least next weekend.
That left families unexpectedly at home with more meals to provide. So ROCK on Tuesday started handing out some food supplies at Prior Lake-Savage schools, mainly fruits and other perishables.
Executive Director Keri Thayer said the group, which typically provides in-need students with weekend food packs and other supplies, has also begun a delivery service and a food pantry at its warehouse.
Families can anonymously text for the deliveries any time to 952-333-4827, Thayer said. The pantry will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m.
"It’s just kind of put me in get-it-done mode," Thayer said, adding people interested in helping can donate money at rockmn.org.
Then the schools mobilized. Burnsville-Eagan-Savage's pickup points for families with kids 18 and younger are at Nicollet and Eagle Ridge middle schools on weekdays. Families that get weekend meals from Brainpower in a Backpack will also receive those via Friday deliveries, the district said on its website.
Edgewood on Wednesday buzzed with an urgent but cheerful energy as staff members paced back and forth from the kitchen to the vehicle line clutching a half-dozen sack lunches at a time.
"You see a need, and you go fill it," said Jodi Anderson, chief secretary at Edgewood and La ola del lago.
Here are some of the area restaurants also helping with food needs, based on their recent social media announcements:
- Charlie's on Prior, 3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake: a drop-off site for ROCK. Non-expired, non-perishables can be left in the entryway at any time; pastas, cereals and snacks were among the most needed foods.
- D. Fong's Chinese Cuisine, 4321 Egan Drive, Savage: free lunches for schoolchildren.
- El Loro, 4749 E. Highway 13, Savage: free kid's lunches at their location.
- Vivo Kitchen in Apple Valley, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville and other groups began delivering meals to isolated, at-risk seniors. For more information, email community@vivomn.com.
- Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar, 14425 Highway 13, Savage: free boxed lunches for pickup during adjusted hours, 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The restaurant will also be a collection site for a local food shelf.
- Wild Ruffle, 16186 Main Ave. SE, Prior Lake: drop-off site for non-perishable foods for ROCK.