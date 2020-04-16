The first wave of direct deposit stimulus payments of up to $1,200 began hitting bank accounts last week, according to an announcement by the Internal Revenue Service.
The payments — which amount for about $250 billion in the over $2 trillion economic relief package signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 — go straight to individual Americans in an effort to help the country weather the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the aide package, individuals with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less are qualify for the one-time payment of up to $1,200. Couples who file taxes jointly and make under $150,000 will receive up to $2,400 and families with children under 17 will receive $500 for each child.
Payments are reduced in standard $5 increments for every $100 made over the individual and couple income threshold. Taxpayers making over $99,000 as single filers or $198,000 as joint filers won't qualify for a check.
The IRS announced earlier this week that by mid-April filers will be able to check the status of their payment, select whether they receive a check or direct deposit and update their deposit information or their mailing address.
The payments are technically non-taxable tax credits for the 2020 tax returns, paid in advance to taxpayers this year instead of in 2021. Structuring the payments this way allows the government to use the IRS's preexisting system to distribute funds to Americans. The checks will not reduce the amount people were already eligible to receive.
While there are gaps in the program — a gap which includes many college students, some elderly people and immigrants without Social Security numbers — the majority of Americans will see some amount of money from the federal government.
Though once the money makes its ways to taxpayers mailbox or bank accounts, the question becomes what to do with it.
How to use your stimulus check
Cover your debts
As a certified financial planner, Paul Hofslien has helped usher his Prior Lake clients through the financial crises of 9/11, the dot-com bubble and the crash of 2008. Now he's fielding questions from clients about to get through the coronavirus.
His first piece of advice for people once their immediate needs are met: be mindful of your debt.
"I think the first thing a person needs to do is to use it to pay bills if they're unemployed," Hofslien said. "One thing, from a bill paying standpoint, is to protect your credit rating because I have not heard if credit agencies are going to be lenient at this time for missing payments."
A 2019 study by the Harris Poll and Northwestern Mutual found that the average American has $29,800 in personal debt — not including any mortgages. Participants in the survey said that mortgage and credit cards were their main source of debt.
Save for emergencies
Hofslien said now is an important time to start the financial habits that can help Americans make it through the next few months or next big financial event. For many that means starting or substantially contributing to an emergency fund.
"I think what this has taught us is really the benefit of trying to have some sort of reserve," Hofslien said.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, data from Northwestern Mutual showed that about a third of Americans were only three missed paychecks away from having to borrow money or skip their bill payment. Last week, more than 6.6 million people filed unemployment claims across the country according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Hofslien said a good rule is to have about six months income in reserve. He added that while many Americans are receiving immediate help through additional unemployment payments from the federal government during the outbreak, that money will only last so long.
"If (people) are laid off, unemployment — that doesn't go forever," Hofslien said. "So I certainly would be inclined to set aside if they do not have adequate funds available for the future."
Invest in yourself
In general, "if you're not investing right now, I think you have bigger concerns and bigger things on your plate," Hofslien said.
Though he said there is one group who may benefit from dipping their toes in the stock market. Students over 17 who may have filed for taxes last year because they worked a summer job should consider looking into conservative investment opportunities through a Roth IRA.
"Put it into either a good quality mutual fund or index fund and you've got years ahead of you," he said.
Spend local and often
If Minnesotans find themselves well prepared with savings and an emergency fund during the pandemic, and don't know what else to do Hofslien recommends using the stimulus check to help the local economy. That could mean increasing take out orders from a nearby neighborhood restaurant or buying gift cards for future use from nearby boutique or business.
Now more than ever businesses are looking to their neighbors and longtime customers to connect keep things running. Many businesses are participating in live directory lists of which restaurants are open and which businesses have moved online.
"I think people will get the money. The other side of that equation is going to be where are they going to spend it," Hofslien said. "In order to make an economy you've got to have both the money to spend and a place to spend it."