Don't be a sap. Tap your maple trees and get that syrup.
Spring is right around the corner, so that sweet sorghum is ready to flow. What's better on pancakes than maple syrup, especially when it comes for your own trees?
"You can tap pretty much any maple tree — silver, sugar — and you will get sap," said Richard DeVries, the resource manager at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen.
For the past eight years, DeVries has managed the maple syrup program at the Arboretum, tapping 300 sugar maple trees every spring and then cooking the sap down into maple syrup.
Some of that syrup is bottled and sold in the Arboretum's gift shop. And some of it is tasted at the Arboretum's MapleFest, an all-you-can-eat fundraising pancake breakfast set for March 19.
DeVries said the event attracts about a 1,000 people a year. Last March was pancakes-to-go only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've had people come to the open house before, and then decided, 'I'm going to start tapping my own trees,'" said DeVries, who is also part of the Minnesota Maple Syrup Producers Association, which has about 130 members across the state.
What's involved?
Tapping trees is not that complicated. All you need is a collecting container for each tree (no tin buckets as they contain lead), some tapping tubes, sap sprouts, a drill, a maple tree, good weather and some patience.
The sap flows from the trees for about four to six weeks, starting as early as mid-February and ending some time in March.
Sap flows best from trees when temperatures at night are still below freezing, but then are followed by days when the weather warms up to around 40 degrees. Once the weather gets too warm, especially the overnight temperatures, the season is over.
"Once you collect the sap, then you have to cook it all down," DeVries said. "You need to cook to a boiling temperature, and it takes time. In your house, you can do it on your stove, but it will produces a lot of steam. That's not always the best way."
DeVries said it's better to have an outside heat source, or good indoor ventilation where the steam can be released outside, because of the amount of humidity it can produce indoors. It may feel like early August in your home.
Tallying the taps
In a decent season, DeVries said he collects roughly 5,000 gallons of sap at the Arboretum each spring — sometimes more, sometimes less. Cooked down, that's about 100 gallons of syrup.
The ratio is usually 35 gallons of sap equals about one gallon of syrup. The Arboretum also has roughly 400 maple trees of different varieties on site to tap each season.
According to the MMSPA, Minnesota is one of 17 states and three Canadian provinces that produce pure maple syrup on a commercial scale. Vermont and upstate New York are the biggest producers in the U.S., while Minnesota contributes around 1% of the country's maple syrup.
Minnesota is also the most western state in the country that produces maple syrup.
There are no additives, colorings or preservatives in pure maple syrup. The main sugar is sucrose. The sugar maple tree usually has the highest sugar content.
DeVries is from the Netherlands and said he never had maple syrup until he arrived in Minnesota. In 2009, he was taught how to tap trees and now he teaches classes and open houses at the Arboretum.
"It's not really hard to learn," he said. "You need a maple tree and some time. You can also learn all the basics on the internet."