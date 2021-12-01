It's the most wonderful time of the year! Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas holiday season is officially upon us which means there will be plenty of fun, festive and family-friendly events happening in Prior Lake.
Here is a list of Christmas celebrations and festivities to check out:
Type a Letter to Santa
This holiday event is perfect children who still love sending their Christmas wish-lists to Santa and his elves in the North Pole.
For the past five years, Dan Steger — who collects old typewriters and is a member of the Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club and Junior Optimist Club advisor at Prior Lake High School — has been hosting the whimsical and charming event at Edelweiss Bakery in downtown Prior Lake.
What makes this event special is that Steger provides old-fashioned typewriters for kids to type on and Edelweiss Bakery shares it's delicious cookies as a special treat.
Steger's love of typewriters stemmed 10 years ago after he decided he was going to type personal greeting cards instead of sending emails.
"I am a salesman and at holiday time I always send greetings to my best customers. About 10 years ago I bought a typewriter to type personal greeting cards to them rather than send a typical email blast," Steger said. "I believe how you say something is as important as what you say, and I wanted to turn a stale Christmas email into something personal and special. It wasn't long before I bought a second and third machine and became a collector. Overall, I like analog things like turntables, bicycles, woodworking. It fits that mindset."
Steger now has 13 unique typewriters and counting in his collection.
"I have 13 typewriters, which is a small collection. Many collectors have hundreds. I am very selective and only buy iconic machines in great condition," said Steger. "Typewriters were ubiquitous office equipment for over 100 years and often embodied the finest in mechanical and industrial design. The ones I buy are beautiful as well as functional and are in the same condition today as they were when new. My oldest was made in 1927, the newest in 1963."
Steger said his own family inspired him to create the event in the first place.
"When my kids were little my wife and I took them on lots of old-fashioned outings like apple picking, hayrides, steam engine shows. I didn't know if the letter typing event would be successful, but I guessed that other parents felt the same, especially around the holidays when families seem to crave tradition and simple activities away from electronics and screens," said Steger. "This is a simple event. Lots of parents bring their kids to Edelweiss on Saturday mornings for a treat. They can easily layer on to that by stopping to type a letter. It's free, it's convenient and there's no stress."
Steger said he loves seeing the smiles on children's and parent's faces alike as he and his little helpers — three Junior Optimist Club members — help the children with their letters.
"The reaction of both kids and parents is really varied and a huge treat. Kids love the machines. Most of their entertainment is two dimensional and electronic, but this is a three dimensional beast with moving parts, great sounds and a bell that rings. They love pushing a key and seeing the typebar fly up to whack the ribbon. It takes a minute to get them to understand that the carriage and paper need to move and they can't just scroll down or hit backspace to make corrections," said Steger.
Steger said about 30 to 40 children usually participate in the fun and encourages more families come and enjoy the family fun.
"I do this event with a collector friend, David Born, we get about 30 to 40 participants ages 6 to 12. If they're younger than 6, they have trouble pushing the keys hard enough," he said. "Their letters go into envelopes addressed to Santa at the North Pole. I put them in a special felt envelope which is expressed directly to the North Pole. In reality, I bring them home and my wife and I read them. This year I think I'll post our favorites on the local Prior Lake and Savage Facebook pages so others can enjoy them."
This year's event is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Edelweiss Bakery in downtown Prior Lake.
Holiday Light Tour
Wondering where the best holiday light displays are in the Prior Lake-Savage area?
The City of Prior Lake has compiled a list of homes with the best holiday light displays that will brighten up your Christmas spirit this year.
If you want your home or business to be included on the list, decorate and submit your address by Dec. 17 to be eligible for a prize drawing.
To see where the best holiday light displays are located, view the city's Holiday Light Map at PriorLakeMN.gov/Lights.
DecemBRRR Dazzle
This annual event, sponsored by Old National Bank and T-Mobile, is fun for the whole family. Activities include ice carving demonstrations, bonfire and concessions for purchase to support the Prior Lake Fire Relief Association.
As a bonus, Santa and a few of his reindeer will be on hand for photos and the evening will end with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 3
Place: 5000 Kop Parkway SE
Info: Please bring a new unwrapped toy to donate to the CAP Agency or new youth winter gear to contribute to the Tree of Warmth.
Holiday Pancake Breakfast with Santa
Santa Claus is coming to the Prior Lake VFW this year. This event sponsored by the Prior Lake Lions will feature a pancake breakfast meet and greet with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
Time: 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 4
Place: Prior Lake VFW Post 6208, 16306 Main Ave. SE
Info: Adults are $8, children 4 to 11 are $5 and children 3 and under are free.
Smiles with Santa!
Prior Lake Dental Family will be hosting photos with Santa and will be offering free photos, cookies, hot cocoa, crafts, mulled cider, giveaways and more.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 15
Place: Prior Lake Dental, 14120 Commerce Ave. NE Suite 300
Info: Cash donations accepted for Prior Lake Dental's favorite non-profit, Reaching Our Community's Kids.
Christmas Bag Packing Event
During the month of December, Sanya Pirani — a 10th grader at Prior Lake High School — and community volunteers will sew 500 school bags that will be filled with school supplies, books and toys to be given as Christmas gifts to homeless children in the Twin Cities as part of Sanya's Hope For Children, a nonprofit organization Pirani founded in January 2017. Each bag is packed based on the age range assigned to it.
All 500 Christmas gift bags will be delivered to homeless shelters for children in need. This is Pirani's sixth year in a row working on the project.
SHFC supports a local and global impoverished children. With half the world’s population under age 25, SHFC’s mission is to help young people with basic necessities of life, fund educational endeavors, find their voice, take action and make an impact on vital community issues.
For more information, and to donate to her causes visit https://www.sanyashopeforchildren.org/
Tree of Warmth
The Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce is collecting clothing for children in the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District. Donate new coats, hats, gloves, mittens, snow pants or warm socks by Dec. 11.
Also needed is Laker apparel (sweatshirts and hats) for middle school students. Locations for drop off is at Prior Lake Chamber, 4785 Dakota St. SE, Prior Lake City Hall, 4646 Dakota St. SE and Prior Lake-Savage Schools District Center, 4540 Tower St. SE.
For more information visit www.priorlakechamber.com
Did we miss something? Let us know by emailing jdevine@swpub.com