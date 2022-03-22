Nuvera Communications, Inc., a local internet service provider, recently announced plans to expand its gig speed internet service to homes and businesses across Prior Lake.
The company’s Gig Cities Project will provide faster speeds of up to 1 gig and anticipates construction to begin in summer 2022.
According to a press release from Nuvera, the project will invest at least $200 million dollars to build fiber-to-the-home internet service to the communities it serves.
Mayor Kirt Briggs welcomed the news and said he was pleased with the partnership with Nuvera and Prior Lake.
“The City of Prior Lake receives numerous inquiries every year from residents interested in faster internet speeds from a locally based provider that gets customer service right,” said Briggs. “We are pleased to be a Nuvera Gig City and welcome this additional investment in the people and businesses in Prior Lake.”
Glenn Zerbe, chief executive of Nuvera Communications, said Nuvera has been working with Prior Lake for several years and said it’s the perfect city to transform into a so-called “gig city” because of its fast growth.
“Prior Lake is a growing community. We’ve been doing more fiber construction there from time to time to meet the needs of communities as they’re built and pushing fiber closer and closer to the customers,” said Zerbe. “When the pandemic came along, it really lit the path forward a little bit. We jumped forward a number of years in the way people use our network and that really allowed us, almost required us, to think about what transformation looks like.”
Zerbe added that mapping and constructing infrastructure for gig speed internet service is like building infrastructure for roads, bridges and other transportation investments that can enhance a city.
“Nuvera’s fiber connection comes right up to the customer’s home. It’s the most reliable way to seamlessly connect to a workplace, a health care appointment or just a great Saturday night movie at home,” he said.
Neighborhoods will begin receiving notifications about construction and service availability in early summer.
Zerbe said that Nuvera has also spent the first half of the year working with other communities to build more gig cities to build a stronger and faster network.
“In Prior Lake, it’s about both serving people who live there today, but also preparing for the continued growth of the community. It’s on a path for pretty substantial growth,” he said.
In addition, Zerbe said the project has the opportunity to create jobs for local construction companies and bring funds back into the local economy.
“It creates opportunities locally. Whether or not they’re in Prior Lake, I can’t speak to that, but they’re Minnesota jobs and are often local jobs, and they do bring bring those economic activities,” he said. “On an ongoing basis, we are a local company. We are a southern Minnesota company. We support our local communities and we have offices in our local communities. In Prior Lake’s case, it’s a hub for us. So, we have a significant office there and it will continue to grow.”
To learn more about the project, construction process, pricing, availability and to sign up for updates, visit NuveraGigCities.com.