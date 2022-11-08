One incumbent and three newcomers were elected to the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Board on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office.
The board seats come with four-year terms running from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026.
According to unofficial totals, voters re-elected incumbent Enrique Velazquez along with newcomers Lisa Atkinson, Jessica Olstad and Amy Bullyan.
The newly elected board members will join board directors Julie Bernick, Amy Crosby and Mary Frantz. School Board Director Stacey Ruelle did not seek re-election.
According to the unofficial results, Velazquez garnered 11.57% of the vote, Atkinson claimed 15.36% of the vote, Olstad took 13.09% of the vote and Bullyan pulled in with 13.27% of the vote.
Velazquez told the American that he is grateful to the community for re-electing him for a second term.
"The first feeling is of sweet relief. This was a challenging campaign with a number of obstacles ahead of us as a community and as a district," Velazquez said. "I am grateful for this community. The passion, the engagement and the collective focus on education. While the results are unofficial, I am excited that the voters came forward to re-elect me to a second term. Their confidence in me will not be wasted."
Velazquez added that he will continue to advocate for all learners.
"I will continue to fight so that our learners feel safe, welcomed and a sense of belonging," he said. "And continue to advocate for all the amazing professionals and programs in our district."
Atkinson thanked her supporters and the community for their vote late Tuesday night by phone in a call with the American.
"I am humbled by the support of the Prior Lake-Savage community and excited to serve," Atkinson said.
The results are unofficial until the school board canvases the election results on Nov. 18 at 7:30 a.m. at the District Services Center, 4540 Tower Street SE, Prior Lake.