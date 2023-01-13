One person was hospitalized in a three-car crash on the border of Prior Lake and Savage on Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on 140th Street and Highway 13 in Savage. Several police units from both the Prior Lake and Savage departments were called to the scene to assist with the crash and traffic control.
According to an incident report filed by PLPD, Marcquinda Sharee Spencer, 67, of St. Paul, collided with Michelle Lee Listrom, 55, of Shakopee, causing her car to collide with Ronald Walter Enzenauer, 73, of Savage.
Spencer was transported to Regions Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, according to PLPD.
Both police departments were assisted by the Savage Fire Department.