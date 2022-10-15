For the past 10 years, it has been my great privilege to serve as your representative to the Minnesota Legislature. Over the course of that time, it has always been my utmost desire to serve your interests as capably as I could addressing the concerns and issues as presented to me; ever mindful of the direction their affect would have on our communities, businesses, and families for generations to come.
Our communities continue to grow and prosper, bringing a renewed sense of purpose for holding true to the principles we value most: excellence in our educational programs, continuing a strong commitment to our public safety partners, and creating career opportunities for everyone in a dynamic global economy. These values are the essence of what make our area a flourishing, highly desirable place to live, work and raise a family.
All the more reason why I am incredibly pleased to endorse Ben Bakeberg to be your next State Representative in House District 54B!
Ben has what Scott County will need in addressing the challenges that await the next Legislature. He is a proven leader and educator, as well as a husband and father who knows what it takes to raise a family, support the growth of our local businesses, and make sure every child has the opportunity to learn and excel in an environment that is both welcoming and safe.
Ben has been tested and found worthy. His abilities have been pivotal to the success of the Jordan Middle School in navigating the countless issues surrounding the Covid19 crisis. He has a servant heart, whether in the community or elsewhere, his focus is on empowering others to become their best.
He is a builder, who will take that talent to St. Paul to create the relationships necessary for success amidst a partisan landscape.
He understands. As one who grew up and went to college in Minnesota, he is all too familiar with the challenges that people face in earning a meaningful education, and the issues that businesses face looking to grow and hire individuals who are prepared and ready to contribute.
He is no stranger to hard work, as evidenced by his efforts as a middle school principal, in his own professional growth, or in his efforts to support the community where he and his family make their home.
Ben’s campaign motto is “Strong Families, Strong Communities, Strong Schools”. It’s not just a motto, it’s his mission statement. I strongly urge everyone to cast their vote on Nov. 8 for Ben Bakeberg in House District 54B!
Tony Albright
Retiring member,
Minnesota House of Representatives
Prior Lake