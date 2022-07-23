I am voting for nurse Natalie Barnes in the Aug. 9 Republican primary for state Senate because change at the Capitol is needed! Natalie is the best person to change the course, bring a new perspective, and listen to her constituents.
Nurse Natalie is the Republican endorsed candidate in District 54; she is who the people want! At the endorsing convention, Natalie got the endorsement against incumbent Sen. Eric Pratt on the very first vote! This makes it clear people are not happy with the incumbent—it’s time for change!
Nurse Natalie has what it takes to be a dedicated state senator. She has been working and fighting for the people as a nurse for 27 years. She listens and advocates for her patients and will do the exact same for the people of District 54!
Nurse Natalie is needed in the Senate during a time when medical freedoms have been under attack. She, herself, hired a constitutional conservative attorney and took on the nurses’ union, which was going to fire nurses who chose not to get the COVID shot.
After the union surveyed the nurses, they realized just how many nurses they would lose! The union changed its stance and made it a choice because Natalie stood up for the medical freedom of her colleagues. She will do the same for the people of Minnesota!
Let’s change our failed representation and have a fighter like Natalie! Change is needed! Nurse Natalie for Senate on Aug. 9!
Dave Guild
Prior Lake