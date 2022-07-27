I am voting for Republican-endorsed Nurse Natalie Barnes in the Aug. 9 primary for state senate because District 54 needs new representation. As a nurse, Natalie has been listening and advocating for her patients for 27 years. She is ready to do the same for all the people of District 54.
In the last two years, we saw small businesses being shut down, schools shut down and mandates being pushed on ourselves and our children. Unfortunately, I have heard from too many people who reached out to incumbent Sen. Eric Pratt during these hard times and never heard back. This is completely unacceptable! Nurse Natalie would never abandon her people during a time they needed her most.
Nurse Natalie will fight for medical freedom for all. The nurses union changed their stance on the vaccine mandate and made it a choice because Nurse Natalie stood up for the medical freedom of her colleagues. She will do the same for the people of Minnesota.
Nurse Natalie is the new representation that is desperately needed for District 54. Minnesota simply cannot afford to keep the same politicians in office who did not respond to their constitutions when they needed them most. Nurse Natalie received the endorsement on the very first vote because she is the voice of the people.
New representation is needed now more than ever. Vote for Nurse Natalie for the Minnesota Senate in the primary on Aug. 9.
Bill Wozney
Prior Lake