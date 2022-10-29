Amy Bullyan is a lifelong local who loves this community. She grew up just four miles south of Prior Lake, where her parents still live today. She is a graduate of Jordan High School and of Normandale Community College, where she earned her degrees in Accounting and Business Administration.
Amy and her husband, Adam, have resided in Prior Lake for over 23 years. They are Prior Lake business owners and are active in our community. They have two sons; one is a 2022 graduate of PLHS and the other is a sophomore at PLHS.
Amy has always had a heart for serving others. From a very young age, she has served and been active in church. In her high school years she served as a "Peer Helper," assisting others to achieve their goals. As a mom, Amy has been an active volunteer in the school district for over 18 years, starting in the ECFE program. As her boys’ grew, she has consistently served on PTC's, volunteered in the classrooms, participated in Parent Advisory groups, and has been a team parent for many of her boys sports teams.
Amy loves to work with other people, she is a great listener, she is very compassionate toward others, she has integrity, she is trustworthy, honest, and reliable. She has a personal saying, "Together, we can do great things!” I’ve heard her say it many times. I can see how being a School Board Director is the perfect next step for Amy.
Annette Thompson
Prior Lake