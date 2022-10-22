Lakers4Change (L4C) candidates are too extreme for Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools. Lakers4Change is a political action committee (PAC) that endorses four school board candidates (Bill Markert, Lisa Atkinson, Amy Bullyan, and Geoff Zahn) with ties to extremist right-wing ideology.
The L4C webpage refers to several far right-wing resources, including American Experiment, Turning Point USA, and PragerU, and No Left Turn. All four L4C candidates participated in the very partisan Conservative Republican Women’s forum last month and are endorsed by the extreme Minnesota Parents Alliance that was founded to challenge school racial equity initiatives and oppose programs for LGBTQ students.
These groups promote extreme political viewpoints that we do not need in our Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools. On their web profiles and at community forums, L4C candidates explicitly say they want to control teachers’ ability to discuss gender identity with students, which sounds a lot like the “don’t say gay” laws recently passed in Florida.
Are Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools headed toward teacher and student censorship and book bans? We will not attain a more inclusive community by eliminating words like “gay” and “race” from our classrooms. Our teachers and school leaders must promote openness within our increasingly diverse student population and celebrate differences in cultures and viewpoints that make our community stronger.
Lakers4Change is NOT the change we need in Prior Lake-Savage Schools. I ask you to join me in supporting our teachers, students, and community by voting for the Prior Lake Savage Education Association-endorsed school board candidates Jessica Olstad, Michael Nelson, Enrique Velazquez, and Jonathan Drewes.
Daniel Trajano
Savage