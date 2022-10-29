I am proudly voting for Jessica Olstad for Prior Lake-Savage School Board, and I humbly ask you to do the same. I am voting for Jessica for three reasons—her servant heart, her proven leadership, and the fact that the teachers—the folks on the front lines—have endorsed her candidacy.
Jessica is a collaborator, a bridge-builder, a doer. She believes in hard work, common sense and bringing all people to the table. And while this is a non-partisan office, politics have unfortunately entered this and other school board races. So, I think it’s important for you to know—she’s voted for Republican and Democratic candidates. She doesn’t live in a political tribe of like-minded people. She seeks out different points of view. And she’ll bring a fresh perspective that is needed on the current school board.
I should know. I’m her husband. As a former reporter at KARE 11, I have covered countless school board meetings and school issues. I’ve requested documents of school districts, demanded answers of superintendents, and covered wonderful accomplishments of teachers and their students. And so has Jess. That’s how we met—both as TV journalists.
I saw her ability to understand complicated topics and explain them in a way that everyone could understand. I saw her hold the powerful accountable. I saw her question everything. She still does. It’s actually kind of annoying. Kidding, not kidding. I think we need someone like that on the board.
From journalism, she’s risen fast in her strategic communications career as both a director and vice president overseeing teams of people and budgets for clients all across the world.
She brings that work ethic to her volunteerism like no one else I’ve ever seen. She has stepped up in this district when others wouldn’t—serving on committees and as president of the Parent Teacher Child group (PTC) at Westwood and Hamilton Ridge Elementary Schools. And she volunteers and sings at our church.
But you should see her as a mom. She teaches our kids the value of respect, kindness, honesty, and hard work. And I thank God every day she’s by my side.
Here’s the bottom line. Jess isn’t an either-or candidate. She isn’t interested in dividing us, quite the opposite. So, if you’re looking for someone who cares about academic excellence and making sure all our students feel connected to this district, then vote for Jessica Olstad. If you want someone who will fight for all voters, not just those who agree with her, then vote for Jessica Olstad. If you’re looking for someone who teachers trust, then vote for Jessica Olstad. If you’re looking for an independent voice, a critical thinker, an empathetic leader, then do what I and so many others will do Nov. 8…vote for Jessica Olstad.
Jay Olstad
Prior Lake