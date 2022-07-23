I'd like to encourage everyone to re-nominate Eric Pratt for State Senate 54 in the Aug. 9 GOP primary.
Why Eric Pratt? He's shown that he has a proven and consistent record of leadership as our senator, and he's authored several key bills that are important and vital to our state and communities.
Sen. Pratt co-authored a key bill against wasteful government spending, SF3992, which suspends the Met Council’s authority to take action or spend money on proposed guide ways. Sen. Pratt was also a key co-author on SF2848, which creates a recruitment campaign for more law enforcement officers, and SF3223, which rewards police officers with exemplary service. He also chief-authored SF4489, which would protect the ability of Minnesotans to have their medical choices regarding vaccines kept private in the workplace.
Perhaps most importantly, Sen. Pratt was the chief author of SF2677, a bill that replenished the state's unemployment trust fund. While the proposal was initially rejected by the DFL-controlled House, Sen. Pratt continued to fight for the legislation to make sure our businesses weren't held financially liable by the governor's shutdowns.
Eric Pratt has been active during his time as state senator to stand up against government waste and corruption, defending small businesses against excessive taxation and regulation, and protecting our communities. I ask you, the voter: do you want someone who promises to be a conservative, or someone who's proven to be one?
Josh D. Ondich
Prior Lake