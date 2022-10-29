As a former board member I have taken special interest in the PLSAS school board election. There are self-proclaimed “change” candidates, but after listening to them, I am convinced they want to change our district to conform to their narrow authoritarian views of education and limit the education of students.
These candidates are backed by a political group associated with large monied groups in the state who are hostile to public education and want public education students to learn only what this group desires.
These candidates try to scare you with dog whistle terms like CRT, SEL, equity and teacher unions. They seem to think students are just little empty vessels and if you can just fill with them with their facts and information and then have them regurgitate that on a test, it will best serve our children.
They say they support teachers but then disparage them and their union. Believe them when they say they will restrict what books students can access, what topics can be discussed in the class and what methods teachers use to in the classroom. They will weaken this district and make it less desirable to families.
They will try to scare you that the district’s financials are to out of control, but the auditors and bond fund managers demonstrate they are wrong.
Yes, the district has had a difficult last couple of years as society has had to reckon with political division, racial justice issues and a public health response to a pandemic. What group, person or individual has not had to adapt and change in the last couple of years as we have evaluated what is really important to us?
This district has built great choices to meet the needs for all students including STEM elementary schools, AP and college courses at PLHS, La ola del lago, Bridges, SAGE academy and modern up to date facilities throughout the district. This district has fantastic opportunities with great students, parents and teachers.
But what concerns me most, none of these four candidates have expressed why public education inspires them or why it is important. They don’t seem to understand that some students have different life experiences than what they themselves experienced. Public education is for all learners. We have to recognize the humanity of all our students and their need to feel safe and loved in our buildings. We need to meet them where they are at in order for them to succeed. It is our responsibility to prepare our children to succeed in their future but also to ensure they are prepared and informed to carry out our shared American experiment in self-government in a pluralist society.
As our mission, we must educate all learners to reach their full potential as contributing and productive members of our ever-changing global community.
If you believe in the positive power of public education, I urge you to vote for Michael Nelson, Jonathon Drewes, Enrique Velázquez and Jessica Olstad for PLSAS school board.
Richard Wolf
Former Member of the PLSAS board
Savage