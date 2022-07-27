At the Scott County Republican Convention an interesting story unfolded. A lady named Natalie Barnes challenged Sen. Eric Pratt for the Minnesota State Senate seat in District 54. Each candidate got 10 minutes to make their pitch to the delegates.
I thought Pratt would win handily because he was the incumbent. Barnes took stage, and she was nervous. No one really knew who she was, but she gave a very passionate speech about what she would stand for. She would defend our God-given Constitutional rights. She would represent the people in her district, not the agendas of career politicians. She would end medical mandates and ensure school transparency for the parents of our students!
When Pratt took the stage there were many people with him. Two men each spoke on Pratt's character, as you would expect. Then Pratt spoke. He told delegates an old story from his college days about how he was injured as a football player, and how hard he worked to get back in the lineup, assuring us that as our senator he would work that hard again.
From my own point of view, I thought Pratt might tell us about his success as a senator, but that did not happen. Natalie Barnes won the Republican endorsement for Senate District 54!
I would like to encourage the voters in District 54 to get out and support Natalie Barnes on Aug. 9 in her primary bid for this election. She is very passionate about this job, she seems like a fighter and a leader, and I think the best candidate!
Michael Von Arx
Prior Lake