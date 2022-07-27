As we near the Aug. 9 primary, much is being made of endorsement(s) for candidates. Even the Scott County Republican convention left voters with serious questions. Putting aside the many questions raised by delegates who weren’t notified of the convention, at its core, the GOP endorsement choice was made by 180 people as if to speak on behalf of 58,000 voters across the senate district.
With the many questions coming from the convention process, it should come as no surprise that the candidates are running in a primary. So, two questions come to the surface: Is it important for you to vote in the primary? And who should you vote for?
To the first question, the answer is overwhelmingly YES! Historically, fewer than 25% of voters come out in primaries. Your vote in a primary is far more impactful than it is in the general election when turnout nears 90%. Furthermore, the stakes could not be higher considering Sen. Pratt’s 10 years of proven leadership and performance in the Senate. We do not want to jeopardize losing that leadership by failing to vote in August so that Pratt is on our ballot in November.
To the second question of who, I fully endorse Eric Pratt to continue as our senator.
As a non-partisan mayor, I have six years of experience working with Sen. Pratt. He has answered our call(s) for help supporting taxpayers, small business owners, police officers, our veterans and working families. Sen. Pratt has advanced legislation to protect property taxpayers from shouldering the costs of growth brought by developers, to repay the state unemployment insurance fund protecting our business owners from higher premiums, and he has fought to eliminate the Minnesota State Income tax on social security benefits.
Sen. Pratt’s efforts on behalf of the citizens in his district have not been recognized only in Prior Lake. Just this week (July 21), the League of Minnesota Cities recognized Sen. Pratt as a “Legislator of Distinction” for 2022. The LMC represents 837 member cities across the State of Minnesota. Sen. Pratt was one of only nine senators that received this distinction for opposing legislation that would have had negative consequences for cities as well as for his work on the unemployment insurance fund. Recognized locally and across the state, Sen. Pratt has delivered on priority issues earning him the opportunity of continuing to serve.
Sen. Eric Pratt and I do not agree on everything or every time. And yet, over these past six years, he has always listened to his constituents and the local governments that he represents. He is open and respectful of a thoughtful difference of opinion, all the while staying grounded in his conservative philosophy.
Mark your calendars to vote on Aug. 9, and please vote Eric Pratt to return proven leadership to St. Paul!
Kirt Briggs
Prior Lake