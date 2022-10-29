Once elected on Nov. 8, Amy Bullyan will be a moral compass on the Prior Lake school board. Amy has lived and been a constant presence in our community for over 23 years and based on the response of her announcement to run for school board, it was easy to tell she has made a big influence in the lives of many in our community.
Amy always has a smile on her face and when in conversation with her, one will always feel her undivided attention. She is a listener with the ability of discernment in her responses. This is evident as Amy took it upon herself to ask for a meeting with each school board member, the new superintendent, the union president, and many other members of the community to find out what our district is needing and how she could contribute to the district through her role as a school board director. She has also spoken with and listened to many parents who have concerns within our district to better understand what families are needing from the district right now. Her heart is for all children of this district and she will make sure to ask questions and make decisions with the students best interests at heart.
Amy knows district 719 has amazing teachers who educate our children day in and day out. She is determined to make sure teachers and students know they are valued and to continue to work to lower classroom sizes. Vote for Amy!
Molly Lujan
Savage