As the election quickly approaches, one race deserves extra attention. On Nov. 8, I ask that you vote to keep Judge Charles Webber as a district court judge. Judge Webber has firmly embedded roots in our community, having been born and raised in the Twin Cities.
Judge Webber has more than thirty years of trial experience as a lawyer, representing both individuals and companies. After being appointed to the bench in May 2021, Judge Webber has presided over a wide variety of court cases. As an attorney, I have appeared before Judge Webber in various civil matters. At each hearing, Judge Webber demonstrated a thorough understanding of the law, a genuine ability to maintain impartiality throughout the proceedings, and a profound respect for all parties and attorneys appearing before him.
Judge Webber has served our community as an attorney by donating countless pro bono hours representing individuals in the Twin Cities who could not hire an attorney, and now serves us as a judge. Judge Webber embodies all of the qualities that we need in a district court judge.
In contrast, I am concerned that the opponent has been licensed to practice for just four years in Minnesota, appears to have aligned himself with a political party in this nonpartisan race, and refuses to answer whether he has ever tried a case. Our community deserves a judge that is experienced, independent, and hardworking. There is only one candidate that meets all of these requirements, and that is Charles Webber.
Mallory Stoll
Prior Lake