All but one Minnesota judicial election are already decided. One hundred ten years ago, Minnesota adopted nonpartisan judicial elections. The Minnesota state constitution states that judges “shall be elected by the voters from the area which they are to serve.” Out of the 105 current judges on the ballot this November, zero were initially elected. All were initially appointed by partisan politicians. For example, at the district court level Gov. Walz and Gov. Dayton have appointed 228 of the 286 judges. It seems like the norm is that judges retire or resign during their term to give governors, and not voters, the first chance to pick successors.
Matthew R. (Matt) Hanson is the only attorney running against a governor-appointed judge this year. Voters in the First Judicial District, which includes McLeod, Carver, Sibley, Le Sueur, Scott, Dakota, and Goodhue counties, are the only ones to have a choice in this election and that is only in one race. The seat is in Shakopee in Scott County. Matt was born in Shakopee and grew up in Spring Lake Township. He graduated from Prior Lake High School and earned his undergraduate degree from Concordia University, St. Paul, majoring in business management. He earned his law degree at Mitchell Hamline School of Law (formerly William Mitchell College of Law) in St. Paul. He has lived in Scott County most of his life.
In 2021, Gov. Walz appointed a judge who has never lived in Scott County to a Scott County seat. He grew up in the greater Minneapolis area and earned his undergraduate degree in political science. His law degree is from a school in Chicago. He has said he is independent and impartial. Just before this election he is scheduled to be a panelist at a legal seminar on “Demystifying the Path to the Bench” with Mary Fee, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Chief of Staff—Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.
That judge has said he’s trying to get the word out through various means, including his “savvy friends.” Here are some comments made by his supporters online: Judging requires common sense, compassion and courage, which is absent at Mitchell Hamline. Another commented that Hanson, it would appear, is less intelligent. It is a shame anyone with a pulse and a law degree (from a very low rated law school in this case) can get on the ballot.
With a challenger courageously putting his name on a ballot and facing this type of public comment, is it any wonder why no other lawyers are on the ballot for a judgeship in Minnesota?
It really doesn’t matter whether you are a Democrat, Republican, or not even very political—voters should be actively involved in the selection of judges as the Minnesota constitution intends. Democracy depends on people voting.
So, turn over your ballot and vote for the only person for judge that was not appointed by a partisan politician: Matthew R. Hanson.
David Neville
Prior Lake