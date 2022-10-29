A few weeks ago, we read a letter to the editor detailing the selection process for judges and how Minnesotans should have the right to vote their judge into service. Luckily, we in the First Judicial District have the unique opportunity to do just that. As we like to do with all officials we cast votes for, we felt compelled to identify which candidate was best for us, our children, and our community.
We were surprised to find very little about the challenger, aside from a recent Star Tribune article in which we learned, by his own admission, he is not currently practicing law, didn’t respond when asked if he had ever tried a case, and completed law school as recently as 2018.
We were pleased to find that current Judge Charles Webber has more than 30 years of experience practicing law, and was a very accomplished practicing lawyer before becoming a judge. He is well respected, involved in community organizations, and the only lawyer in the state to be invited to join the four most prestigious organizations of trial lawyers in the country.
We would urge all of our fellow citizens to exercise the right to vote this Nov. 8, and before you do, we ask that you look past “incumbent” and “challenger” to the true qualifications and experience of each candidate for First District Judge.
Alexandra and Erik Sherman
Prior Lake