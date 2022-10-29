In our current economic times, our community needs a fiscally responsible leader as a director on PLSAS school board. Geoff Zahn has the experience and the leadership skills to maintain our fiscal well-being and bring the focus of our school district back onto the importance of academic excellence. Geoff is a man of integrity and meets challenges with a passion to detail and a servant's heart.
Geoff believes wholeheartedly in the value of public education. He has invested time into our local schools teaching children of the community the value of a dollar in the field of economics. Geoff is married to a teacher and was raised by a mother who is a retired public-school teacher. His success in life started in the public school system.
A servant leader, Geoff went from serving our armed forces in the Air Force to civilian work managing billion-dollar government budgets for the Department of Defense. Geoff has the ability to objectively include all stakeholders and protect scarce financial resources.
Forty percent of our property taxes from the households in our community is slotted to pay for our local schools. It is imperative we have Geoff Zahn on the PLSAS school board to avoid wasteful and unnecessary financial decisions that do not align with impactful results. I wholeheartedly support Geoff Zahn for a position on Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools board of directors and encourage others to vote for Geoff Zahn on Nov. 8.
Natalie Barnes
Prior Lake