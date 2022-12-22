The weather outside might have been frightful, but elementary students throughout the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District had "snow" much fun outside on Friday, Dec. 16, as they built snowmen, sled down hills and made snow forts.
Photos: Prior Lake elementary students have snow day at school
- Staff Report
