An Achievement and Integration Plan was at the center of this week’s Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board’s study session on Monday, Feb. 27.
The plan, which includes a grant, pursues racial and economic integration, increases student achievement, creates equitable educational opportunities and reduces academic disparities based on students’ diverse racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds in Minnesota public schools.
The plan offers resources to promote family engagement and integrate student experiences with the goal to encourage student engagement, address the achievement and opportunity gap, encourage family involvement, enhance culturally relevant practices in staff and promote integration.
Board action on the plan will be requested at the March 13 board meeting.
According to Minnesota Department of Education, an adjoining district is a district that physically adjoins a racially isolated district. When the difference between a district’s percentage of enrolled protected students (ethnic minorities) is more than 20% higher when compared with at least one of its adjoining districts, the district with the higher percentage is considered racially isolated.
“We are next to Shakopee (Public Schools), which has 20% higher (proportion) students of color compared to other districts around them, primarily Jordan and PLSAS,” said Sam Ouk, the district’s Director of Equity and Inclusion. “In just recent times, Lakeville has also become a racially isolated district, as well, and they’ve also reached out to us as a possible partnership.”
Ouk added that even though PLSAS is an adjoining district, it does not have any racially identifiable schools at the moment.
“A racially identifiable school is very similar to a racially isolated district,” Ouk said. “That’s when more of 20% of the student population at that school is higher than the district average. Districts can also volunteer to be part of the A&I grant but they have to go through a process of Minnesota Department of Education to qualify for the grant.”
PLSAS’ partnering districts are Shakopee Public Schools (racially isolated) and Jordan Public Schools (adjoining).
Ouk told the board that when the district first received the grant in 2020, it was a very small amount that eventually grew over the years.
“When we started with the grant, it was very small; we only leveraged about $14,000 at the beginning,” Ouk said. “After just one year, you can see the jump from $14,000 to around $400,000 and right now, with the percentage of growth of students of color in our district, we are operating at about $800,000 for the year.”
Ouk went on to say the grant’s three goals are to reduce the disparities in academic achievement among all students, reduce the disparities in equitable access to effective and more diverse teachers among all students and to increase racial and economic integration.
“Every three years, we have to submit a new plan to (the state) which is due March 15,” Ouk said. “The board takes a vote on March 13, so that we’ll be ready to submit the grant on March 15, but the budget is done every year.”
Ouk said the district’s goals for 2024-26 includes a collaborative goal in partnering with Shakopee and Jordan school districts to provide input on integration goals and to identify cross-district strategies to improve student integration. Students in grades 6-12 who participate in Caring and Committed Conversations, which consists of counselors, students, staff and community members having open conversations on certain school issues, will self-report an increase in comfort level in the following areas: self-confidence, elevating voice, advocacy for change, leadership skills and connectedness to school.
Other goals include to have PLSAS students across the district to have access to culturally relevant curriculum and have 80% of students and parents in the top five linguistic minority groups (Russian, Spanish, Somali, Vietnamese and Khmer) feel more connected to school activities. For example, having a better understanding of the grading processes and how to access activities as a result of parent engagement and student voice activities measured by a parent and student survey.
Some of the funds of the A&I budget for fiscal year 2024 will go towards salaries to support secondary and elementary deans, the district’s director of equity and inclusion and cultural liaisons, among others.
School board member Enrique Velazquez said he fully supports the direction the district is heading in when it comes to equity and inclusion.
“I can tell you in my own journey, I didn’t see another person that looked like me until I was an adult in graduate school and it changed my life,” Velazquez said. “It changed my life to have another teacher that had some of those same experiences as I had. It just took my learning and kicked it up tenfold, just having that one person that looked like me in the school curriculum that had similar experiences as I did. By implementing and creating a space at an earlier age, (it) is powerful.”
For more details about the 2024-26 Achievement and Integration Plan, visit https://bit.ly/3SJivca.